10/07/2025





Everton’s new marquee signing Thierno Barry is relishing the prospect of beginning an exciting era in the club’s history. The French striker officially joined the Blues on a four-year deal from Villarreal on Wednesday.

Barry, a France U21 international, is also looking forward to playing alongside his current strike partners Beto and Youssef Chermiti. “I am here to learn, and to learn with good strikers, like Beto and other strikers of the team,” Barry told the club website.

"I think it's my force – one of my strengths – to learn with the other strikers. I'm very happy to play with these strikers here.

"I want to start quickly here, I want to help the team to win and I to score goals.

"I hope we can finish in a high position in the Premier League."

Having played in France, Belgium and Switzerland, Barry signed for Villarreal last summer. He scored 11 goals during his debut campaign for the Yellow Submarine and helped them to a fifth-place finish in the league and qualifying for the Champions League.

Ever since Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap decided to join Chelsea, the Toffees switched their attention to acquiring Barry as their new striker. The 22-year-old had encouraging conversations with manager David Moyes and his sincerity helped him make his mind about coming to Everton and being part of a new chapter in the club’s history.

"I think [Moyes] is a good trainer and when I spoke to him for the first time, I felt this," explained Barry.

"He told me I have the quality to play in the Premier League. He wants to do good work with me. He wants to help me on my road. I feel the sincerity with him so that's why I chose to come here as well.

"When I see the [league position] of Everton for last season, I think it was not a very good season for them. But when the manager came in, I think he changed [the team's fortunes]. I feel with this and the new stadium, the Club comes with a new ambition, so I want to play my part in that.

"I can't wait to get started."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb