17/07/2025





Harrison Armstrong is looking to make the most of his chances and wants to leave a major impression playing for Everton during this pre-season.

The 18-year-old midfielder was one of the brightest spots in the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium to kick off the 2025/26 pre-season. Armstrong played 77 minutes and operated as an attacking midfielder in the first half while sitting a little deeper after half-time.

It was his first appearance for the Toffees following an encouraging six-month loan spell at Derby County earlier this year. He made 15 appearances for the Rams and became instrumental in the middle of the park. Armstrong also played a decisive role in helping them avoid relegation in the Championship.

"I think with the loan I've grown as a player, so I'm just trying to show different sides to my game and hopefully I can impress,” the youngster told evertontv after the friendly with Accrington Stanley.

“I'm taking the approach of what's best to happen will happen. I'm just seeing how it goes really and taking each day as it comes."

Speaking about the Blues’ first match back after the holidays, he said, "We know the results will get better as we get more game time – the main theme today was fitness and getting back on the grass. I thought the first half we showed a little bit of where we want to be at but the second half wasn't good enough, so we know we've got to improve.

"I always like to be involved. I think that's part of my game, being busy. Obviously, as time goes on, playing more with players like Tim [Iroegbunam] and Jimmy [Garner], I'll get used to what they like to do more and maybe I can get in more dangerous positions. I think I've done well, but there's plenty to improve on.”

The 2025/26 season could be a pivotal moment for the 18-year-old, who has been regularly involved with the first-team dynamics. He also looks a more polished player following his loan spell in the Championship and with the glaring holes in Everton's squad following a mass exodus this summer, the upcoming fwe weeks might be the greatest opportunity for Armstrong to impress David Moyes and find his place in the first-team squad on a regular basis.

