Season › 2024-25 › News Harrison Armstrong hoping to impress during the pre-season Anjishnu Roy 17/07/2025 6comments | Jump to last Harrison Armstrong is looking to make the most of his chances and wants to leave a major impression playing for Everton during this pre-season. The 18-year-old midfielder was one of the brightest spots in the Blues' 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium to kick off the 2025/26 pre-season. Armstrong played 77 minutes and operated as an attacking midfielder in the first half while sitting a little deeper after half-time. It was his first appearance for the Toffees following an encouraging six-month loan spell at Derby County earlier this year. He made 15 appearances for the Rams and became instrumental in the middle of the park. Armstrong also played a decisive role in helping them avoid relegation in the Championship. "I think with the loan I've grown as a player, so I'm just trying to show different sides to my game and hopefully I can impress," the youngster told evertontv after the friendly with Accrington Stanley. "I'm taking the approach of what's best to happen will happen. I'm just seeing how it goes really and taking each day as it comes." Speaking about the Blues' first match back after the holidays, he said, "We know the results will get better as we get more game time – the main theme today was fitness and getting back on the grass. I thought the first half we showed a little bit of where we want to be at but the second half wasn't good enough, so we know we've got to improve. "I always like to be involved. I think that's part of my game, being busy. Obviously, as time goes on, playing more with players like Tim [Iroegbunam] and Jimmy [Garner], I'll get used to what they like to do more and maybe I can get in more dangerous positions. I think I've done well, but there's plenty to improve on." The 2025/26 season could be a pivotal moment for the 18-year-old, who has been regularly involved with the first-team dynamics. He also looks a more polished player following his loan spell in the Championship and with the glaring holes in Everton's squad following a mass exodus this summer, the upcoming fwe weeks might be the greatest opportunity for Armstrong to impress David Moyes and find his place in the first-team squad on a regular basis. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jay Harris 1 Posted 17/07/2025 at 15:47:21 Got off to a decent start albeit against a League two side.Was one of our best players on the night and deserves a run of games to see if he can establish himself.I would much sooner see our young guns given a chance than spend 10-20m on players in the declining years of their careers. Paul Kossoff 2 Posted 17/07/2025 at 15:57:35 Jay. What chance have young players got at Everton when we fill the squad with 40yr olds, 36yr olds, 35yr olds, Moyes doesn't like or trust youngsters, it's the old reason, you don't have to tell an established professional what to do, so makes the managers job easier. Ryan Holroyd 3 Posted 17/07/2025 at 16:05:28 'Moyes does like or trust young players'That old chestnut Robert Tressell 4 Posted 17/07/2025 at 16:08:21 Ryan - it is completely true if you add "… who are very unlikely to ever make it as Premier League footballers" Ryan Holroyd 5 Posted 17/07/2025 at 16:14:25 Correct RobertSome fans think he has young xavi, iniesta and messi sat in the u21s Sam Hoare 6 Posted 17/07/2025 at 16:19:14 Will be interesting to see if Armstrong does enough in pre-season to earn a spot in Moyes' plans or is sent out on loan. He definitely has high potential so its crucial we develop him correctly. Could do alot worse than a full season back at Derby where they seemed to love him; possibly the best option if we bring in Douglas Luiz or similar.