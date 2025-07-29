29/07/2025





Everton have completed the transfer of young left-back Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the club until 2029.

Although the club chose not to disclose the fee in the official press release, it is believed to be in the region of £7.8m.

“I'm so happy to be here. I'm so proud to be part of this team,” Aznou told evertontv after signing his contract.

“The project they gave me is really good. The Premier League is the best league in the world so I'm really excited to start.

“The stadium is really nice. It gives you a good feeling and it's good for our fans to support us. It's perfect for us. I just have to say I'm really thankful to be here. I'm really proud so I will give everything in every training session and every game.”

Aznou will provide much-needed competition to Vitaliy Mykolenko at left-back - a position weakened by the departure of Ashley Young this summer.

Born in Barcelona to Moroccan parents, Aznou came up through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before joining the Bayern Munich youth academy in 2022 as a 16-year-old. He returned to Spain while spending the second half of last season on loan at Real Valladolid in La Liga and made 13 appearances for the side, which finished rock-bottom.

He has also made four appearances for the Bayern Munich senior team and has three caps with the Moroccan international team.

Aznou also highlighted that conversations with manager David Moyes convinced him to join the Toffees. “[Moyes] talked with me, he spoke with me about the team and how he wants me. So I decided directly when I spoke with him.

“I decided really quickly because of the words he gave me. He gave me confidence, so I decided to sign.”

He becomes the fourth signing of the summer for the Blues who have also brought in Thierno Barry and Mark Travers while making Charly Alcaraz’s stay at Merseyside permanent.

