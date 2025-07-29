Season › 2024-25 › News Moroccan left-back Adam Aznou joins Everton from Bayern Munich Anjishnu Roy 29/07/2025 25comments | Jump to last Everton have completed the transfer of young left-back Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the club until 2029. Although the club chose not to disclose the fee in the official press release, it is believed to be in the region of £7.8m. “I'm so happy to be here. I'm so proud to be part of this team,” Aznou told evertontv after signing his contract. “The project they gave me is really good. The Premier League is the best league in the world so I'm really excited to start. “The stadium is really nice. It gives you a good feeling and it's good for our fans to support us. It's perfect for us. I just have to say I'm really thankful to be here. I'm really proud so I will give everything in every training session and every game.” Aznou will provide much-needed competition to Vitaliy Mykolenko at left-back - a position weakened by the departure of Ashley Young this summer. Born in Barcelona to Moroccan parents, Aznou came up through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before joining the Bayern Munich youth academy in 2022 as a 16-year-old. He returned to Spain while spending the second half of last season on loan at Real Valladolid in La Liga and made 13 appearances for the side, which finished rock-bottom. He has also made four appearances for the Bayern Munich senior team and has three caps with the Moroccan international team. Aznou also highlighted that conversations with manager David Moyes convinced him to join the Toffees. “[Moyes] talked with me, he spoke with me about the team and how he wants me. So I decided directly when I spoke with him. “I decided really quickly because of the words he gave me. He becomes the fourth signing of the summer for the Blues who have also brought in Thierno Barry and Mark Travers while making Charly Alcaraz's stay at Merseyside permanent. Reader Comments (25) Anjishnu Roy 1 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:20:30 Massive props to the club for getting the deal over the line so quickly. The first substantial links to Aznou emerged nearly seven days ago. A week later, he's been officially announced!More of this please. James Marshall 2 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:25:09 He's 19. My guess is he won't play much. We're still very short on numbers.And we already have a left-back.Otherwise, made up! 🤣 Jerome Shields 3 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:27:02 Still think that TFG want team developed from youth.. Lee Courtliff 4 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:30:03 Excellent news, good luck to him and hopefully there's a few more on the way. Ian Bennett 5 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:30:59 He will be wanting to play. He's a good chance of going the World Cup next year.He's gone from 3rd choice to 2nd choice at club football. Michael Kenrick 6 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:37:41 19-year-old left-back leaves Bayern Munich for Everton. Well, it's better than the other way around, I suppose... but aren't we meant to be stealing unknown prospects from minnow clubs in Mickey Mouse leagues? Not rejects from the Academies of European Giants??? Paul Kossoff 7 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:40:16 Great to have him but we need first team members, right wing, right back at least. We can't let anyone go on loan unless we have replacements for them. Is he joining up with the squad in the USA? Can he play in different positions? Mike Gaynes 8 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:40:58 Welcome aboard young Mr. Aznou... and nice sales work Mr Moyes!From The Athletic:It was during the 2023-24 season that Adam Aznou first appeared on Everton's radar. The former Barcelona youngster shone from full-back as Bayern Munich's B side reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League, beating Manchester United twice along the way.Everton have long monitored such tournaments.Alongside full-time scouts based in France and Spain, the club's European senior scout, Phil Boardman, is known to be an active presence at games. The aim was to identify future talents before they hit the senior ranks. But until now, resources in this area have been limited.Almost two years on, Aznou, 19, is now an Everton player.Talks accelerated last week over an initial €9million (£7.8m/$10.4m) move, which contains add-ons. By the weekend, he had been granted permission by Bayern to miss the start of their pre-season to travel for a medical, which he underwent on Monday. Such is the regard he is held in at Bayern, the German champions have insisted on a sell-on clause as part of the deal. Offers came from France and Germany too, but Everton were always in the box-seat and seen as a logical next step in his career.Even at this age, Aznou's talent is in little doubt. Having already played three times for Morocco at senior level, the view in recruitment circles is that Everton have signed one of Europe's top full-back prospects.The problem for Aznou at Bayern was that the path to first-team minutes in his favoured left-back position was blocked by Alphonso Davies and Raphael Guerreiro, while the Bavarian club have Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry to call on further forward down that flank. It became obvious this summer that those situations were unlikely to change anytime soon.At least from Aznou's side, then, this move is about ensuring more game time. Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Spain's Real Valladolid, further opportunities are needed to turn his promise into something more tangible.Everton needed left-back cover. The departure of versatile veteran Ashley Young when his contract expired at the end of June left Ukraine international Vitalii Mykolenko as the senior squad's sole specialist on that side. That lack of depth was emphasised on Saturday in the 3-0 defeat to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth on tour in the United States, where injuries in central defence saw Mykolenko moved inside and Dwight McNeil filling in at wing-back. It proved an imperfect solution that brought inevitably poor results.Aznou is expected to begin as cover for starter Mykolenko, but there is a feeling he can shoulder some of the burden if needed and develop into someone with a higher ceiling, particularly in attack.The teenager is flexible positionally, having featured in more advanced areas at Valladolid. In his time at Bayern, Aznou had stints at right-back — somewhere else Everton currently look light on quality.The hope at Everton is that they turn into a more attacking, front-foot side over time, one that pushes the full-backs on and can control games. It is believed players such as Aznou will be key in helping them achieve this.When he took over midway through last season, manager David Moyes pushed Mykolenko up the field with mixed results. While the 26-year-old produced the odd moment of quality into the box from the left flank, like the ball to set up Carlos Alcaraz's winner in the final-day victory over Newcastle United, he remains better known for his defensive work.In that sense, Aznou should be a useful counterbalance in the squad, bringing different elements to the table. Having been developed in the academy at hometown club Barcelona before joining Bayern in 2022, he is a prolific ball carrier, ranking in the top percentile for dribble volume (measured by dribbles attempted per 100 touches), among full-backs in Europe's top five leagues.With the exceptions of Alcaraz and Iliman Ndiaye, Moyes has lacked players who can progress the ball upfield through carrying or passing. In Aznou, he now has someone who can potentially do both.The teenager's statistics for front-footed defending point to him having an aggressive, proactive style out of possession. His low link-up and ball retention scores are notable, but probably a function of Valladolid's style. They were relegated after finishing bottom of La Liga, and had the fourth-lowest possession share in the 20-team division.The other caveat here is that Aznou played just 876 minutes in Spain's top flight last season, and such a sample size is small enough to be prone to statistical variance. That said, those who have tracked his progress since his days in Bayern's youth ranks point to a player keen to express himself in the final third and get his side up the pitch.Much like 22-year-old fellow Everton newcomer Thierno Barry, Aznou has been signed as a talented young player who can contribute now, but whose best years are almost certainly ahead of him.He only turned 19 in early July, so patience will be required as he steps up a level in physicality and adapts to a new country and a different style of play. And there are no sure-fire bets in recruitment, and certainly not with teenagers still making their way in the game.That said, Aznou's arrival addresses a position of need in the Everton squad. And if those UEFA Youth League performances with Bayern — the ones that first piqued their interest — can become the norm in England's top flight too, then they have another exciting prospect on their hands. Mike Allison 9 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:45:49 Welcome aboard lad. Have you got any mates who play? John Pickles 10 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:46:17 Good!Next! Rob Halligan 11 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:47:57 He’s bezzie mates with Lamine Yamal at Barcelona. Maybe he could have a word with him! Danny O'Neill 12 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:50:10 Another signing done. That's now 4 alongside the new contract for Branthwaite, which still rates as the best bit of business we've done this summer to date.An attacking left back, not only will he add competition for Mykolenko, he will give Moyes options as he is naturally an attacking full back.Welcome to the club that will be your home for the next few years young man. Just don't get selected for the African Nations this coming winter!! Mike Gaynes 13 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:50:15 Yeah, Rob, I heard that too!You have details about the sell-on clause, I believe? Sam Hoare 14 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:53:15 Looks like a really interesting signing at a really decent price. From what I’ve read and seen on this guy he has all the potential in the world. Hes still young and so decision making naturally requires work but he is a great athlete with an eye for a pass and crucially the ability to beat his man and get out of tight spaces.Think he will be a real asset in games where we expect to have more of the ball or are chasing an equalizer. Might see him on the right as well. Excellent signing in my opinion. Eddie Dunn 15 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:53:39 I wish Rob! Mike Gaynes 16 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:54:07 Danny, and don't forget Gana's res-signing as well. Liam Mogan 17 Posted 29/07/2025 at 17:55:05 6 more pls, asap Mark Taylor 19 Posted 29/07/2025 at 18:00:37 We need 5 or 6 more at least but this type of player should be part of the mix, youngsters with real potential but blocked at a bigger club- or maybe youngsters at clubs a level below looking to move into the richest league in the world. We should be attractive to both types and even if he pick a dud or two, we should also get some future starts.But we do need proper first team incoming at RB,RW and probably CM. Paul Tran 20 Posted 29/07/2025 at 18:03:26 Young player with a decent grounding in the game at a good price. Looks like a very promising signing. Let's keep them coming! Annika Herbert 21 Posted 29/07/2025 at 18:08:44 Good news at last and a promising talent. He could well be a future star if he progresses as we all hope.But now we urgently need a tight back and a right winger with real pace. Real soon Danny O'Neill 22 Posted 29/07/2025 at 18:13:14 Of course Mike. Still a very important player for us.Hopefully we can now get Fofana over the line, then it's not looking so bad.I think someone posted previously on these pages that the recruitment team didn't know left hand from right hand. Others questioning how we can do business with the team, CEO and Manager in the US.Well, it's 2025 and we live in an interconnected world with a team behind them. Business can go on. Once the manager gives his preference, the CEO approves, it's over to others to sort out the negotiations and contracts. Jack Convery 23 Posted 29/07/2025 at 18:15:03 Good luck Adam. Have a great Everton career and we'll all be made up.Will it be CM, Brownhill next on a free ? Followed by Maitland Niles, who can play RB / DM / RM. Leave Grealish to the Offy and get McAtee / Luiz. Then an arl arse CF and finally a decent youngish RW. Robert Tressell 24 Posted 29/07/2025 at 18:16:52 Excellent news. A fourth player now recruited who has: - top flight experience in top 5 league; and - can be part of the First Team squad for between 5 and 10 years (maybe more).Tiny fee too.I would have thought he will be coming here to give Mykolenko a real run for his money and try to take that First XI spot as soon as possible. I could also see Mykolenko being used as Branthwaite's replacement at CB (seeing as though he's a left footer also), freeing up space at left back on occassion.Michael, I know you don't really mean it but Champions League club academies are very much one of the markets in which to do our shopping - since they provide good value.Good value / low cost markets don't need to very exotic. It can mean Scotland, the Championship, RoI etc etc. Generally anywhere but the extremely over-priced and overrated Premier League which is the worst value in world football. Ian Bennett 25 Posted 29/07/2025 at 18:17:25 MK if he went to salzburg or other outpost for a season or so, then you wouldn't be paying £8m. Probably nearer £25m.Always a gamble buying young players, but upside could be enormous. Downside a slight loss on the fee if it doesn't work out. It looks good business for cover, with sensible wages. Joe McMahon 26 Posted 29/07/2025 at 18:30:19 Cheer up Michael. I thought I was bad grumbling to myself we will lose him in the African Cup of nations.