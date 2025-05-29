Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton closing in on new Idrissa Gana Gueye deal Anjishnu Roy | 29/05/2025 40comments | Jump to last Everton are close to extending Idrissa Gana Gueye’s future at the club and have offered him a new deal, according to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato. The Senegalese midfielder’s current contract expires in a few weeks. The 35-year-old had several offers from the table, including one from newly promoted Ligue 1 outfit Paris FC. “While Paris FC had considered signing Idrissa Gana Gueye to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, a turnaround could be in store. According to our information, Everton management has offered the Senegalese midfielder a contract extension,” stated the Foot Mercato report. Gana Gueye had previously played for Paris Saint-Germain between 2019 and 2022 before returning for his second spell at Goodison Park. He has been a key player in David Moyes' side and offers stability and intensity in the middle of the pitch. Despite his age, he has shown no signs of slowing down and made 40 appearances in all competitions this season. With Everton already confirming several departures, including Gana's midfield partner Abdoulaye Doucoure, tying him down to a new deal is seen as essential for the club.

Reader Comments (40)

Jimmy Salt 1 Posted 29/05/2025 at 11:12:45 Personally I could take or leave him, we need new young blood.But . He gives his all, every game, so no complaints from me. Robert Tressell 2 Posted 29/05/2025 at 11:30:45 Another season would be good - but I agree Jimmy, I don't see too much of a problem if we have to move on. Ryan Holroyd 3 Posted 29/05/2025 at 11:42:53 For me he's a must signing at this stage. We’re moving to a new stadium, are short on numbers as it is. The thought of having Timmy,?Armstrong and Garner as our only contracted midfielders would be scary John Chambers 4 Posted 29/05/2025 at 11:45:04 Personally I'd give him a 2 year deal with the "plan" being to have an alternative in the next 12 months. We could probably then sell him to someone like Paris F.C. for about €3m and recoup most of his wages Steve Brown 5 Posted 29/05/2025 at 11:45:31 He has just been voted supporters and team mates Player of the Year. Basis his performances, he is a priority to agree a contract extension. His energy is amazing and he seems to be improving with age. Not that it wouldn’t be exciting to start the season with only 2 central midfielders! Paul Hughes 6 Posted 29/05/2025 at 11:49:19 A must sign for me. His tacking and game sense is second to none. Danny O'Neill 7 Posted 29/05/2025 at 11:49:55 Just make it happen, Everton.He's been crucial to us this season. Don't be put off by his age. Watching him this season, his energy levels are more 25 than what is on his birth certificate.Him and Charly are low hanging fruit before we can switch to other options.I get a sense, not backed up with knowledge, that Keane could be retained as well. Dave Abrahams 8 Posted 29/05/2025 at 11:57:15 Robert (2),There might be a problem depending on who his replacement is! That's if he goes, I hope he stays. Dave Evans 9 Posted 29/05/2025 at 12:02:57 Gana has been immense last few games but next year, we probably need another regular to help carry the burden of the long season.If Gana can't make the whole ninety, he can still make a big statement of physical intent for a first half or help shore up a win in the secound. Jerome Shields 10 Posted 29/05/2025 at 12:11:32 Gana needs to stay. It would be too much of an adjustment to achieve balance if he had to be replaced, with Doucoure's position available.Finding a Kante or Gana is not that easy. Walsh managed to find them both.Danny, I have the same feeling regarding Keane.Actually the closer this Transfer window gets I am begining to think that Moyes has the tools lto deal with the unprecedented situation that Everton face .I judged him on his previous experience , but the truth is that noone has experienced 10 contracts ending at the same time. Lester Yip 11 Posted 29/05/2025 at 12:15:42 Agree, He is fit and have a lot to offer still. Experienced, know when to take a foul when required. Calm and collected. Must sign. Steve Byles 12 Posted 29/05/2025 at 12:17:45 Must keep him, even on increased pay. With so much change elsewhere, we should keep some stability and experience in the squad. Dave Roberts 13 Posted 29/05/2025 at 12:34:34 It would be a big mistake to just clear out everybody Twebbers think is over the hill and on the downward slope. We can cover what we need with 5 new faces if they are good enough and the club are careful. But, if with skill and good fortune we managed to achieve that, I wouldn't recommend plonking them all in the team from the first game of next season. That would be inviting problems. Look what happened to Forest since last year. Given time to gel and all of them able to follow the same agenda, they've been pretty good this season. Players like Gana, Coleman and maybe Keane can help in that respect as well as being reliable choices and backups. I know the size of their wages is an issue to be taken into account but there's nowt free in this world. Andrew Bentley 14 Posted 29/05/2025 at 12:50:32 Get him signed up ASAP!2 year deal wouldn’t be out of the question for him and like others said if he is tailing off then you can sell him at the end of 12 months (although he shows no sign so far!!)Retain 3 of the folks who’s contracts are up (Gueye, DCL and Keane), sign 4 players and then loan in the max 4 for the season and we should have improved the squad dramatically without having to spend hundreds of millions and getting hit with PSR again. I can see us paying money for 2-3 signings and then hopefully being a bit canny with the out of contract market and signing a couple of players on free’s Brian Harrison 15 Posted 29/05/2025 at 12:53:42 I have to admit, I love this guy, as I did first time around, and let's not forget those talking about his age well. Ashley Young was still performing at 40, I suspect Gana will still be our best midfield player next season. I thought Mangala was a good partner for Gana; not convinced about partnering Onana or James Garner. I would be tempted to play Alcaraz alongside Gana and buy someone like Grealish to play in the No 10 role, we just lack this type of player. We have a very good back 4 with England's keeper behind them, so I think we could allow Gana just to sit in front and allow Alcaraz to join attacks as and when it's needed. Liam Mogan 16 Posted 29/05/2025 at 13:01:35 I noticed a massive change in the way Gana played after Moyes came in.Instead of just sitting he was often the furthest forward MF and pressing a lot more. Think he's at his best when he gets around the pitch a bit. It's how he has most impact. In his first spell he was very much like that, more dynamic. He's got closer to that in the last 4/5 months. Age is obviously an issue, but looks to have at least another season in him.He's also a blue - anyone who tries to get Messi and Mbappe to watch Everton is alright by me. Martin Mason 17 Posted 29/05/2025 at 13:05:15 The fans and players player of the year and one of Our best players ever, please make sure that we keep him on at least for this period. I seriously doubt that we could find a player as good at any price.With you there Danny, on current form Keane is a must. Since being picked again he has been immense, devastating at Fulham and great again at Newcastle. Christy Ring 18 Posted 29/05/2025 at 13:18:37 After his performance this season, and voted player of the year by the supporters and his fellow players, it's a no brainer to sign him up. He's not slowing down, but I hope we also sign another defensive midfielder, maybe Ndidi on a free, because we can't expect him to play every game. Svein-Roger Jensen 19 Posted 29/05/2025 at 13:20:55 Great news! 💙 Rob Halligan 20 Posted 29/05/2025 at 13:24:37 Great decision to keep him on. Danny # 7, I’ve a feeling that DCL will also be next to sign a new contract. He hasn’t been told, yet, “Thanks for ya services, Dom, see ya”! Fifteen players were either coming to the end of their contracts, or loan deals ending, and let’s face it, not all of them would go, some simply have to be retained. Jim Wilson 21 Posted 29/05/2025 at 13:39:04 Gana has received unjust stick from supporters, even this season, but just got on with his job brilliantly. Good support from Mangala and then Garner, he benefited tremendously once Onana was removed from the first team at the end of last season. All about balance and chemistry with compatible players.A new deal is a must. Ted Roberts 22 Posted 29/05/2025 at 13:39:21 Very happy with the prospect of him staying.He has been a very important member of the team this season,and belies his years with each performance that he gives.A must for the experienced aspect of the team going forward.Keane has not featured in the initial batch of departees so I suspect that DM may have a role for him to play,who knows,early days yet,but Gana’s class is a paramount requirement to help get things bedded down in our new home. Danny O'Neill 23 Posted 29/05/2025 at 13:42:45 I can see Dominic staying too Rob.Gana's celebrations looking up to us on Sunday didn't look like a farewell. We need and an understudy, but he is important to us. And Birkenhead Garner has benefited playing alongside him. Jim Starling 24 Posted 29/05/2025 at 13:45:36 He's an incredibly effective player who would be hard to replace. Age is just a number for some players, and he appears to be one of them. Martin Clark 25 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:47:41 He a definite, made the team look much more composed. His experience makes him even better. Maybe it’s the white leggings but he looked like he did in his first stint, running down the ball and seeming to be everywhere! Jay Harris 26 Posted 29/05/2025 at 15:04:58 I would love him to stay. His energy and ability would be sorely missed but at his age fatigue and injuries are a bit more likely so we need another DM to beef up our MF contingent. I believe Ndidi is available on a free? Jack Convery 27 Posted 29/05/2025 at 15:08:35 The guys a diamond, end of. Sign Idrissa, you know it makes sense. Ed Prytherch 28 Posted 29/05/2025 at 15:20:08 Gana is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Prem. and it would cost an awful lot to sign a replacement anywhere near as good as him. He obviously keeps himself in good shape and he should have at least a couple more years at the top. I hope that we are able to keep him. Martin Berry 29 Posted 29/05/2025 at 15:22:15 I am sure he will sign on and maybe for another couple of years.I see nothing in his physical make up that shows he is slowing down or reducing his influence.The only hinderance to his longevity at 35 is a bad injury and lets hope that doesnt happen. I have no doubt that David Moyes is looking at certain players coming in to spread the load in midfield. Bill Hawker 30 Posted 29/05/2025 at 15:25:50 Based on his play this past season, he's certainly earned another one year deal with reasonable wages. I wouldn't sign him for more than a year at a time based on his age. Rob Jones 31 Posted 29/05/2025 at 15:31:12 We didn't replace him the first time he left. I'd worry about finding a like-for-like replacement now. He's worth another year on that basis alone. Dale Rose 32 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:04:15 Excellent news, love the guy, even named our cat after him. Mike Gaynes 33 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:25:00 Dale, you have a cat named Idrissa? Mihir Ambardekar 34 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:26:30 One of the standout players in last few seasons. Along with Gana we should also sign his long term replacement. Anybody knows about Angel Gomes from Lille? Will he be a good fit and can he be Gana’s long term replacement with better passing ability? He is available on a free. Carsley seems to like him. Mike Gaynes 35 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:52:40 Mihir, per multiple media outlets we are already in for Gomes, but at least three other PL clubs are as well. Dean Adams 36 Posted 29/05/2025 at 17:04:55 He was great first time we signed him from Billa when they were relegated. I remember many saying it’s never good to buy relegated players. Just so glad we did and that he came back from his little aberration, Ian Bennett 37 Posted 29/05/2025 at 17:30:56 2 year deal, hes done well to get that. But probably deserves it. Dale Rose 38 Posted 29/05/2025 at 18:14:56 I do indeed Mike. Craig James 39 Posted 29/05/2025 at 20:57:45 I personally feel he deserves the 2 year contract and our player of the season with pickford a close 2nd.The way he has looked after himselfI believe will see him continue his dynamic pressing and tackling style for another few years at least and there would be a massive void to fill if he leaves.As the saying goes you do not know what you have until it's gone and in years to come gana will be up their with one of the best players to have worn the blue shirt imho.💙 Josh Horne 40 Posted 29/05/2025 at 21:12:31 Great news but not a surprise. I never thought Paris FC was ever anything more than leverage in negotiations.I'd be okay with Calvert-Lewin being offered a 2-year deal on realistic terms for a low scoring squad centre-forward. Decent option to have on the bench. 