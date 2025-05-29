Everton closing in on new Idrissa Gana Gueye deal

| 29/05/2025



Everton are close to extending Idrissa Gana Gueye’s future at the club and have offered him a new deal, according to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato. The Senegalese midfielder’s current contract expires in a few weeks.

The 35-year-old had several offers from the table, including one from newly promoted Ligue 1 outfit Paris FC. “While Paris FC had considered signing Idrissa Gana Gueye to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, a turnaround could be in store. According to our information, Everton management has offered the Senegalese midfielder a contract extension,” stated the Foot Mercato report.

Gana Gueye had previously played for Paris Saint-Germain between 2019 and 2022 before returning for his second spell at Goodison Park. He has been a key player in David Moyes’ side and offers stability and intensity in the middle of the pitch.

Despite his age, he has shown no signs of slowing down and made 40 appearances in all competitions this season. With Everton already confirming several departures, including Gana’s midfield partner Abdoulaye Doucoure, tying him down to a new deal is seen as essential for the club.

