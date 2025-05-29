Everton set to activate buy option for Carlos Alcaraz

Everton are going to activate the buy option in Carlos Alcaraz’s contract, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Blues will be making his stay permanent for a reported fee of €15 million.

Signed on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo on the final day of the winter transfer window, Alcaraz made 16 Premier League appearances for the Blues. He scored two goals and registered three assists during that period. Alcaraz scored the final goal of Everton’s season after deciding the 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

“Everton activate €15m buy option clause for Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo. €3m add-ons as part of the package with deal set to be sealed,” Romano posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Alcaraz also had a clause in his contract that would’ve made his stay permanent after 12 starts. However, with uncertainty surrounding relegation as well as the status of several player contracts, David Moyes was asked to exercise caution regarding the player.

As a result, Alcaraz was restricted to making appearances from the bench for most of his loan spell.

Despite the limited game time, he has quickly become a fan favourite and signing the 22-year-old Argentine midfielder for a relatively cheap fee is expected to bolster the Blues squad ahead of a busy summer ahead.

