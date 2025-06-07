Everton closing in on Thierno Barry of Villarreal

| 07/06/2025



Everton are closing in on Villarreal’s 22-year-old striker Thierno Barry and are willing to pay his release clause, reports reliable transfer journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Blues have made Barry their number one choice for the striker position after failing to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town. The French forward has made 35 appearances in La Liga this season and scored 11 goals and registered four assists.

“Everton is chasing Villarreal striker Thierno Barry,” Moretto wrote on the social media platform X (earlier known as Twitter).

“The English club is reportedly willing to pay the €40 million buyout clause. Evaluations are ongoing and no final decision has yet been made.”

Born in Lyon, France, Barry was a prolific goal-scorer for FC Sochaux-Montbéliard B and SK Beveren in France and Belgium respectively. He spent a year in Switzerland with FC Basel, scoring 20 goals in 41 appearances before joining the Yellow Submarines in La Liga last season.

While there’s certainly a talented player with plenty of potential in there, the amount being mentioned is too steep. The Blues would be better off trying to negotiate a fee a lot lower than the release clause, but with Villarreal qualifying for the Champions League next season, they might be unwilling to sell him for anything less.

It remains to be seen how the situation evolves but what can be taken for granted is that Everton’s interest in Thierno Barry is genuine, as confirmed by several reliable outlets over the last few days.

