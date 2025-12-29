29/12/2025





Everton will be eyeing a second win over Nottingham Forest this season when they face the Tricky Trees on the road on Tuesday.

The Blues, affected by the absence of several important players, drew 0-0 with relegation-threatened Burnley last weekend in a drab and dour display at Turf Moor.

With just 72 hours of turnaround time between the trips to East Lancashire and Nottinghamshire, David Moyes will be hoping to have Jack Grealish back. The Manchester City loanee missed the clash against Burnley due to illness, after reports of a frivolous night in London made the headlines last week.

The Toffees will certainly take inspiration from their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at home earlier this month. They’ve lost to Chelsea and Arsenal in the following games before playing out a goalless draw with Burnley.

The absence of Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is being felt strongly, with Moyes’ side failing to find the back of the net in any of their last three games. However, Everton have only been beaten in one of their past five away fixtures. During that run, they secured important wins against Manchester United and Bournemouth, while also holding Sunderland and Burnley to stalemates.

Nottingham Forest will host Everton at City Ground, having lost three of their last four games. They suffered a 2-1 loss to Manchester City at home in their last outing, with Omari Hutchinson’s 54th-minute goal sandwiched in between Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki strikes.

Forest find themselves 17th in the league standings with West Ham’s 1-0 loss to Fulham ensuring the gap to the relegation zone remains at five points.

Sean Dyche’s side have failed to score in three of their last six league games and have kept only one clean sheet in their last five. Their previous loss to Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium was their fourth defeat in their last five games against the Toffees.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton missed Jack Grealish for the trip to Burnley, with Moyes later suggesting that he hopes to have him back for the City Ground clash.

There are no other injury concerns at the moment for the Blues besides Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Seamus Coleman all nursing hamstring issues. Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye remain out on AFCON duty.

Tyler Dibling, who made his second start since signing from Southampton, looked impressive against Burnley and should retain his spot in the starting XI ahead of Dwight McNeil.

Meanwhile, Thierno Barry is expected to be reinstated into the lineup after Beto got a rare start at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford (GK), Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, Charly Alcaraz, Tyler Dibling, Thierno Barry, Jack Grealish

Nottingham Forest vs Everton - Form Guide

Nottingham Forest: W-L-W-L-L

Everton: W-W-L-L-D

When is Nottingham Forest vs Everton?

Everton will take on Nottingham Forest at City Ground on Tuesday, December 30. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:30 pm UK time.

Where to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton?

The Premier League contest between Nottingham Forest and Everton will be telecast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK. Meanwhile, the game will also be available for live streaming on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb