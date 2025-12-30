30/12/2025





Everton returned to winning ways with a solid 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at City Ground on Tuesday night.

James Garner inspired the Blues to victory with a goal and an assist against his former side. The Toffees’ first win since the 3-0 win over Sean Dyche’s side in the first-round fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton have returned to the top half of the table and find themselves temporarily eighth in the league standings.

David Moyes’ starting lineup definitely offered some surprises, with Nathan Patterson getting a rare start and Jack Grealish only being fit enough to make it to the bench. Michael Keane and Charly Alcaraz didn’t make the squad due to injury, a cause of concern for an already depleted side.

Garner put the Toffees into the lead at the 19th minute after being found inside the box by a lovely through ball from Dwight McNeil. The 24-year-old, who was on loan at City Ground between 2021 and 2022, found the far corner from a tight angle.

Garner then helped double Everton’s lead in the second half with a fantastic touch under pressure and played Thierno Barry through on goal. The Frenchman registered his second goal in a royal blue shirt to wrap up the game and secure the three points for his side.

Jake O’Brien, replacing Keane at centre-back, had a fantastic game, as did his defensive partner James Tarkowski. Both O’Brien and Tarkowski stood tall and successfully met a million crosses from Forest players from both the left and the right flanks.

Here are the player ratings from Everton’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest:

Jordan Pickford: 7

Brave performance between the sticks, coming out of his goal quickly to snuff out chances.

Nathan Patterson (replaced by Jack Grealish at 72’): 5

It was surprising to see Patterson included in the lineup at City Ground. Making his first start this season, the right-back left Callum Hudson-Odoi unmarked from a deep cross in the first half, but fortunately, the Forest winger couldn’t keep his shot on target from close range.

While he was lively in possession, especially while combining and going forward, Patterson endured a tough time defending Hudson-Odoi on the flank and was dribbled past on several occasions.

James Tarkowski: 8

A wall at the back for Everton tonight, Tarkowski was fantastic leading the backline. Had a glorious chance to double the lead in the second half but unfortunately, couldn’t keep his header on target.

Jake O’Brien: 8

Another brilliant performance in his natural position at centre-back, replacing the injured Keane. O’Brien’s aerial game was outstanding and left little room for error, well, except for that one shoddy clearance that hit Garner and fell to Igor Jesus.

Vitalii Mykolenko: 6

Mykolenko had his hands full trying to deal with Omari Hutchinson and Neco Williams. So many crosses and third-man runs came off his flank and Mykolenko was also negative in possession, either going back or hoofing it forward and hoping for the best.

Tim Iroegbunam: 7

Made several tackles to win back possession and screen the backline, and showed grittiness in the middle of the pitch. However, that one backheel attempted pass where he lost possession certainly didn't impress Moyes.

James Garner: 9

Fired Everton into the lead with a fantastic far-post finish from a tight angle. Played a fantastic cross that just went wide off the post from Tarkowski’s glancing header. Garner also took a sensational touch under pressure to free himself before playing an inch-perfect pass to Barry for Everton’s second goal of the night.

Merlin Rohl: 5.5

Not sure if the number 10 position suits Rohl, whose best cameos in an Everton shirt had come in a deeper role before his hernia operation. He didn’t particularly look fit tonight.

Was played in by Barry on a counter, but lacked the pace to create separation and get a shot away.

Shifted to right-back after Patterson’s substitution and made one crucial intervention from a cross from the left.

Tyler Dibling: 7.5

It’s quite clear to see Dibling growing in confidence with every game. Such a clever footballer who is not afraid of taking deft touches to escape his way out of pressure. Carried the ball well on several occasions and his runs have a touch of grace and composure that few others on the team possess.

Thierno Barry (replaced by Beto at 84’): 7

Thierno Barry will be hoping to play Nottingham Forest every week, given that both his goals for his new club have come against Sean Dyche’s side, home and away. It was Barry who picked out Garner, before making a great run in behind the defence and tucking the ball home to wrap up the game for his side.

However, he was also guilty of making some sloppy runs and hanging on to the ball for too long when there were better options, especially in the first half. Played a lovely cross-field ball to Rohl that the midfielder should’ve done better with in the second half.

Dwight McNeil: 7

Played the delicious through ball in between the Forest backline that led to Garner’s goal. Anonymous game otherwise, didn’t offer much on the left flank other than tracking back and helping Mykolenko defend against Hutchinson and Williams. Had a better time after moving to the number 10 role when Grealish came on.

Substitutions:

Jack Grealish: 7

Impressive after coming on, creating chances for McNeil and Garner while making his way into the penalty box.

Beto: N/A

