The message from David Moyes has already been clear. Everton are open for business in January, but only if the deal is right.

A frustration of many January windows gone by for Evertonians has been the club's unwillingness to act, or being too slow. The only exception came in 2022, when Everton had two full-backs in the door in the opening week and then signed three players late in the window, including Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek. It goes without saying that the January 2022 transfer window was an unmitigated disaster, especially when you factor in that Lucas Digne was sold due to a falling out with Rafael Benitez, who himself was sacked a few days later.

But this Everton vintage are in a far more secure place. Sure, there has been frustration, but Toffees are well clear of danger and, as it stands, have to be considered as in the mix for European qualification.

However, Moyes’ squad needs help. It is threadbare at the moment. The absences of Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye due to the Africa Cup of Nations do not help, but even if they were available, Everton are still short in key areas.

While fans should not expect a big expenditure in the coming month, Everton should act decisively, and there are some clear priorities.

For the love of God, sign a full-back

There is only one word that can justifiably be used to describe Everton’s failure to sign an adequate right-back in recent seasons: Negligence.

That negligence carried on over the summer transfer window. CEO Angus Kinnear and Moyes can speak about a lack of quality and the need to sign players in other positions, but it was ludicrous that Everton came out of the window without a right-back in the door.

Jake O’Brien’s stint out of position has come to its natural end. He is not able to offer any attacking support and is now being caught out more and more by fast, physical wingers. He is a centre-back who should be playing at centre-back, and with Jarrad Branthwaite having been out injured all season, O’Brien would almost certainly have got his chance in the middle had Everton simply done what they should have done and signed a right-back.

But we’re now at the stage where, as big as the right-back issue is, there is also a glaring need for a new left-back.

In truth, the need has been glaring for some time. Vitaliy Mykolenko is not good enough for where Everton want to be, and the Toffees are risking squandering the best of Jack Grealish without a player there to offer those overlapping (or underlapping) runs, and one that has the quality to give the opposition something to really worry about.

Mykolenko has just two Premier League assists in close to four years of playing regularly. Digne — the player the Ukrainian replaced — has three assists in the top flight this season alone, and across the four years he has been with Aston Villa, the Frenchman has set up 14 goals in the competition. The drop-off in quality truly is incredible.

Adam Aznou has not yet been given a single minute of first-team action, and while questions should be asked of Moyes for that, it is clear that Everton see the Moroccan as a development option (however, to develop, he needs to play, so a loan move should be arranged as soon as possible).

A right-back is probably the more pressing need right now, and Everton should arguably force their own hand by nudging Nathan Patterson out the door. They won’t do. They’ll play it safe. But there is a case to be made that sometimes a club just needs to be forced to act.

But signing a full-back is an absolute must this window, even if it is a stop-gap.

Add to the attack

Just as puzzling as Everton’s inability to sign a quality full-back has been their failure to add true pace to their attack, specifically in the wide areas.

Do not expect that to change in January — that is going to be another job for the summer — but Everton do need to look to strengthen their attack.

A better full-back or two would help that, but it is up front that Everton are desperately short of quality.

Thierno Barry is a work in progress, but he has not been helped by the lack of reliable support offered by Beto.

Barry is learning on the job, but has just two goals to his name. Beto has scored twice, but both of those goals came in the space of three days at the end of August. His purple patch from last season is well behind him, and he just does not have the skillset to suit how Everton have played this season.

A lack of quality chance creation for the strikers has been an issue, but it is worth noting that both Beto and Barry are underperforming their xG in the Premier League. Beto’s one goal from 4.8 xG is a terrible return, while Barry has been presented with chances worth 2.8 xG.

Goalscorers cost money, but with the World Cup coming up, is there not a striker that could be eager to make his mark, that has the required experience and quality to come in and offer a genuine alternative to Barry — that could then open the door for Beto to be moved on if finances are tight. It is highly doubtful he will be at the club beyond the summer, anyway.

Everton need to be prepared to spin plates, but their gamble on going with Barry and Beto has backfired — and that is without taking into consideration how well Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now performing.

A tough ask, but Everton need to act decisively if a chance presents itself this month.

Let's see what Armstrong has to offer

It is understood that Moyes would also appreciate midfield reinforcements should an opportunity present itself.

But it looks like, for the time being, it is going to be a player that already belongs to Everton that will be returning to help fill out the squad.

In an ideal world, Harrison Armstrong would see out the full season at Preston North End, for whom he has greatly impressed this term, playing in 17 Championship matches, scoring once and providing one assist.

However, we do not live in an ideal world, and Everton are desperately short of options. Merlin Röhl is still working his way back to fitness and is yet to start a game for the Toffees, while Carlos Alcaraz has been erratic. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should not be rushed back from his hamstring injury.

So, recalling Armstrong makes sense, but only if there is a clear plan for the youngster.

Moyes said on Tuesday, after the gritty win over Nottingham Forest, that Armstrong is likely to return.

And why not see what Armstrong has to offer as Everton tackle a busy month of fixtures in the league and FA Cup. Then make a call on whether or not to send him back to Preston at the end of the window.

It would make sense, and if Everton are back to having a full complement of midfielders come the end of January, then Armstrong can head back to Preston. Alternatively, he could well have forced his way into the first-team reckoning.

