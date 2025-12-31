Season › 2025-26 › News
Everton's January Transfer Window Priorities
The message from David Moyes has already been clear. Everton are open for business in January, but only if the deal is right.
A frustration of many January windows gone by for Evertonians has been the club's unwillingness to act, or being too slow. The only exception came in 2022, when Everton had two full-backs in the door in the opening week and then signed three players late in the window, including Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek. It goes without saying that the January 2022 transfer window was an unmitigated disaster, especially when you factor in that Lucas Digne was sold due to a falling out with Rafael Benitez, who himself was sacked a few days later.
But this Everton vintage are in a far more secure place. Sure, there has been frustration, but Toffees are well clear of danger and, as it stands, have to be considered as in the mix for European qualification.
However, Moyes’ squad needs help. It is threadbare at the moment. The absences of Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye due to the Africa Cup of Nations do not help, but even if they were available, Everton are still short in key areas.
While fans should not expect a big expenditure in the coming month, Everton should act decisively, and there are some clear priorities.
For the love of God, sign a full-back
There is only one word that can justifiably be used to describe Everton’s failure to sign an adequate right-back in recent seasons: Negligence.
That negligence carried on over the summer transfer window. CEO Angus Kinnear and Moyes can speak about a lack of quality and the need to sign players in other positions, but it was ludicrous that Everton came out of the window without a right-back in the door.
Jake O’Brien’s stint out of position has come to its natural end. He is not able to offer any attacking support and is now being caught out more and more by fast, physical wingers. He is a centre-back who should be playing at centre-back, and with Jarrad Branthwaite having been out injured all season, O’Brien would almost certainly have got his chance in the middle had Everton simply done what they should have done and signed a right-back.
But we’re now at the stage where, as big as the right-back issue is, there is also a glaring need for a new left-back.
In truth, the need has been glaring for some time. Vitaliy Mykolenko is not good enough for where Everton want to be, and the Toffees are risking squandering the best of Jack Grealish without a player there to offer those overlapping (or underlapping) runs, and one that has the quality to give the opposition something to really worry about.
Mykolenko has just two Premier League assists in close to four years of playing regularly. Digne — the player the Ukrainian replaced — has three assists in the top flight this season alone, and across the four years he has been with Aston Villa, the Frenchman has set up 14 goals in the competition. The drop-off in quality truly is incredible.
Adam Aznou has not yet been given a single minute of first-team action, and while questions should be asked of Moyes for that, it is clear that Everton see the Moroccan as a development option (however, to develop, he needs to play, so a loan move should be arranged as soon as possible).
A right-back is probably the more pressing need right now, and Everton should arguably force their own hand by nudging Nathan Patterson out the door. They won’t do. They’ll play it safe. But there is a case to be made that sometimes a club just needs to be forced to act.
But signing a full-back is an absolute must this window, even if it is a stop-gap.
Add to the attack
Just as puzzling as Everton’s inability to sign a quality full-back has been their failure to add true pace to their attack, specifically in the wide areas.
Do not expect that to change in January — that is going to be another job for the summer — but Everton do need to look to strengthen their attack.
A better full-back or two would help that, but it is up front that Everton are desperately short of quality.
Thierno Barry is a work in progress, but he has not been helped by the lack of reliable support offered by Beto.
Barry is learning on the job, but has just two goals to his name. Beto has scored twice, but both of those goals came in the space of three days at the end of August. His purple patch from last season is well behind him, and he just does not have the skillset to suit how Everton have played this season.
A lack of quality chance creation for the strikers has been an issue, but it is worth noting that both Beto and Barry are underperforming their xG in the Premier League. Beto’s one goal from 4.8 xG is a terrible return, while Barry has been presented with chances worth 2.8 xG.
Goalscorers cost money, but with the World Cup coming up, is there not a striker that could be eager to make his mark, that has the required experience and quality to come in and offer a genuine alternative to Barry — that could then open the door for Beto to be moved on if finances are tight. It is highly doubtful he will be at the club beyond the summer, anyway.
Everton need to be prepared to spin plates, but their gamble on going with Barry and Beto has backfired — and that is without taking into consideration how well Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now performing.
A tough ask, but Everton need to act decisively if a chance presents itself this month.
Let's see what Armstrong has to offer
It is understood that Moyes would also appreciate midfield reinforcements should an opportunity present itself.
But it looks like, for the time being, it is going to be a player that already belongs to Everton that will be returning to help fill out the squad.
In an ideal world, Harrison Armstrong would see out the full season at Preston North End, for whom he has greatly impressed this term, playing in 17 Championship matches, scoring once and providing one assist.
However, we do not live in an ideal world, and Everton are desperately short of options. Merlin Röhl is still working his way back to fitness and is yet to start a game for the Toffees, while Carlos Alcaraz has been erratic. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should not be rushed back from his hamstring injury.
So, recalling Armstrong makes sense, but only if there is a clear plan for the youngster.
Moyes said on Tuesday, after the gritty win over Nottingham Forest, that Armstrong is likely to return.
And why not see what Armstrong has to offer as Everton tackle a busy month of fixtures in the league and FA Cup. Then make a call on whether or not to send him back to Preston at the end of the window.
It would make sense, and if Everton are back to having a full complement of midfielders come the end of January, then Armstrong can head back to Preston. Alternatively, he could well have forced his way into the first-team reckoning.
2 Posted 31/12/2025 at 12:38:56
Sign up the new John McGinn from Hibs, Josh Mulligan. This lad, in the scheme of things, will cost nowt.
If, for some crazy reason, he was not to make it at Everton, we'd get our money back -- no problem.
We spend millions, or potential millions, on the likes of Merlin Rohl when we could spend a fraction on local lads equally as good if not better.
3 Posted 31/12/2025 at 13:01:27
We seem to have moved away from signing young Brits unless they cost a fortune.
There is some fantastic talent in the lower leagues who need a break. I am fed up with paying over the odds on players who aren't good enough.
Without opening a can of worms, our recruitment team needs a rocket up its arse if it thinks Rohl, Barry and Aznou are the future of the club.
4 Posted 31/12/2025 at 13:26:16
Brits from lower leagues will still need a period of adjustment to play in the Premier League. They're just as much of a gamble and not necessarily cheaper than going abroad.
I don't know how you can write Aznou and Rohl off, they've barely played. Rohl looks like a decent player already to me, it's injuries that might be an issue with him.
If we could get £15-£20M for Beto in this window, I would snap somebody's hand off, the problem being, is there anybody out there in January we can get in to replace him.
A decent striker to work alongside Barry while he develops could get us into Europe. It has to be the main priority.
5 Posted 31/12/2025 at 13:44:04
I don't know about Rohi and Aznou but, from what I've read, we are committed to £18M and paid £8M.
We could get my new boy for about £2-3M.
In my opinion, like McGinn, he could play next game. None of this 'adapt' nonsense. All bullshit.
Did Cahill need time to adapt???
We spend millions when we could try looking closer to home
6 Posted 31/12/2025 at 14:05:17
7 Posted 31/12/2025 at 14:11:14
£26-30M well worth a punt.
8 Posted 31/12/2025 at 14:19:14
before I get all excited by your boy, have we shown any interest in him?
Or is it just wishful thinking on your part?
9 Posted 31/12/2025 at 14:39:05
We apparently have shown no interest; however, I have heard on the grapevine, other Premier League teams have enquired. I can only say what I see.
I do know I raved about McGinn when he was at St. Mirren and watched as he greatly improved at Hibs. Before Alan Stubbs urged Everton to sign him, I had. Villa took the chance and the rest is history...
I see the similar signs with Mulligan who, in my opinion, after playing in a very physical, fast Scottish Premiership, could go directly into our team and not have this “adaptation period” plus ridiculous fee.
As usual, we will look at overpriced foreign players rather than take a punt on players nearer home.
10 Posted 31/12/2025 at 14:44:47
Right-back, attacking right- or centre-midfield are a must but, after seeing Dewsbury-Hall, it's clear quality is quality, meaning players like Connor Gallagher can't be dismissed as he would help improve us.
Garner has to sign up soon or I'd sell him also. But, even if he stays, we need options and Gallagher could give us that. Brennan Johnson is available also, he could easily do a job for us.
11 Posted 31/12/2025 at 14:47:45
Let's face it, we are virtually safe and the owners have come out and stated that the rebuild will start in the summer.
12 Posted 31/12/2025 at 14:49:53
And particularly the one that says that £44M is being taken out of the Club to pay a dividend to shareholders... ie, TFG themselves.
13 Posted 31/12/2025 at 14:50:05
But, we are short of quality players, not young guys who may come good in the future (time waits for no man). If it means loans for players who have played in the Premier League, so be it.
If our current players can get us into Europe (still a big 'if'), we will need a number of extra players, with the side is playing Thursdays and Sundays.
14 Posted 31/12/2025 at 14:53:16
15 Posted 31/12/2025 at 15:01:47
But what if our new owners don't want us to get into Europe and so have to spend more money on squad improvements?
16 Posted 31/12/2025 at 15:22:28
The way Moyes is speaking doesn't sound hopeful... but you never know.
17 Posted 31/12/2025 at 15:29:18
I'm on holiday.
18 Posted 31/12/2025 at 15:47:12
As to our "negligence" in not signing a "stop-gap" right-back, I strongly disagree. Negligence would have been signing the likes of our summer targets Kenny Tete and James Justin, who would have been the same kind of Cuco-esque nondescripts we have wasted money on in the past.
We already have three stopgaps for right-back. It would be the height of foolishness to buy more. Wait until summer and sign somebody really good. We barely missed on Dumfries a couple of years ago, who would have changed the course of the club. Guys like him should be our targets.
As to attack, there are strong and credible rumors of Zirkzee and Mainoo heading in on loan. Off brief glimpses, I like Mainoo very much.
And regarding a striker, signing one offers no guarantees of better performance. Everybody on ToffeeWeb would have been ecstatic this summer if we'd signed the likes of Isak or Delap or Wissa or Sesko or Gyokeres or Kalimuendo or Elanga instead of Barry. Look at all of them now and see £400M worth of attackers who collectively are scoring at about the same rate as Barry. You just never know with forwards.
19 Posted 31/12/2025 at 15:53:44
Ndiaye came off at half-time in Senegal's win over Benin yesterday. Reports only say he is undergoing tests today. No updates so far.
20 Posted 31/12/2025 at 16:05:34
I guess I'm thinking short term, this window. If I could upgrade one position, it would be another striker to replace Beto. We are in with a shout of Europe, getting there will improve our prospects for the next tranche of transfer business in the summer.
21 Posted 31/12/2025 at 16:38:15
More likely we are looking to the odd loan, which would be good provided it's adding quality in much-needed positions.
Speculation persists around Mainoo and Zirkzee. Zirkzee gets game time, sounds like they want to keep Mainoo, so they would be reluctant to loan, you would think, unless it's with high-priced obligations to purchase.
22 Posted 31/12/2025 at 17:16:25
Roma Press just posted an article in the past few minutes saying Zirkzee is pushing Man Utd to send him to Roma. It would be a loan with an option to buy.
25 Posted 31/12/2025 at 18:20:24
Patterson has been a non-entity for years now. Coleman is injury-prone, old and can't be relied upon. O'Brien is obviously a centre-back and is so limited in the attacking areas. Furthermore, it weakens our options in central defence when he's shoehorned out on the right where he's not comfortable.
Michael Keane has exceeded everyone's expectations this season but there's no doubt, in my mind anyway, that O'Brien should be playing there when Branthwaite isn't available. Jake's progression has been halted because he's been asked to play out of position -- and he looks like a cracking centre-back to me.
As for Kenny Tete, I think he would've been a good signing on a free... Along with another forward-thinking right-back like Sanchez at Seville. Patterson should've been sent out on loan and Coleman shouldn't have been given a new contract.
There's been a huge "negligence" in our full-back positions for a while now... The last time I remember it being anything like adequate was when we had Sidibe (remember him?) and a younger Coleman on one side as options. And Digne and Baines for the opposite flank.
Just imagine what a difference two dynamic full-backs, left and right, would make to our whole team. Mykolenko should only be back-up. He doesn't offer nearly enough in attacking areas.
I understand that Rome wasn't built in a day and we are hamstrung by PSR to a certain degree. But, we spent £40M on Dibling, who Moyes obviously considers no way near first choice, and £10M on Aznou, who is even further behind Dibling in terms of being ready.
Merlin Rohl was signed with a history of having niggling injuries at Frieburg, which have seemingly followed the same pattern here.
I think the recruitment team could've put together a more balanced squad without gaping deficiencies at full-back and other areas. We had four strikers last season. We only have two now. Exploiting the full use of the loan market would've been a sensible thing to do. Two Premier League loans and two foreign loans.
26 Posted 31/12/2025 at 18:23:55
Tete would have been miles better than any current option we have. A proper experienced right-back, well rated by the fans of his own club, and not ancient.
Happy New Year to you (and everyone else).
27 Posted 31/12/2025 at 18:26:24
He managed to pick up Garner, O'Brien and Ndiaye for £50M. I reckon that's a cool £100M we've made on that.
28 Posted 31/12/2025 at 21:56:50
And I'm afraid we disagree on Tete. Average player no better than Jake IMO, wanted a 3-year deal at age 30, and certainly not someone to move the team forward. Best to you as well.
Mark #25, Juanlu Sanchez is a perfect example of the kind of right-back I would have loved to see us sign. Young, swift, gifted, only about €20M. But transfers are the art of the possible.
Sanchez had multiple suitors but wanted Napoli and, when that didn't happen, he stayed at Sevilla. Nobody's fault. The position could, rather than should, have been addressed... but personally I wasn't at all interested in any of the other reported possibilities. Hopefully there are some good players available on loan starting tomorrow.
Must differ with you on O'Brien's progression being "halted" by his time at right-back. He was absolutely massive yesterday. Looked nearly the finished article to me. Who knows, maybe the one-on-one battles at right-back have actually helped him.
29 Posted 01/01/2026 at 01:11:04
I get that a first choice right back would be easier to acquire in the summer, but surely a back-up right back should be possible. There must be someone soon out of contract that a club would rather collect a few quid for, than lose for nothing.
30 Posted 01/01/2026 at 05:21:36
I can see where you are coming from though, he gave more transparency than this new fella. Early days though!
31 Posted 01/01/2026 at 06:33:37
We bought him on the drip, which narrowed the field considerably as most clubs would not be interested in such a deal.
32 Posted 01/01/2026 at 08:25:23
Okay, his defensive side can be suspect at times but he is young enough to improve that side of his game. When Seamus first came, he wasn't the finished article, maybe an exception, but he was loaned out to Blackpool to gain experience.
Like many have alluded, the January Transfer Window doesn't (or rarely) yields many bargain 'made to measure' players in most positions. Again, there will be some who buck that trend, but it is something of a gamble just the same.
If we do happen to bolster the striking role or midfield, it may just alleviate pressure on defence.
33 Posted 01/01/2026 at 08:30:04
34 Posted 01/01/2026 at 10:02:37
I hope we don't do a knee-jerk and get Armstrong back from loan, only to have him warm the bench instead of learning from being in the trenches with a promotion chasing team, of which he is a vital member.
Centre Forwards: Barry, Zirkzee
Attacking Midfield: Grealish, Ndiaye, Dibling, Alcaraz
Central Midfield: Dewsbury-Hall, Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam, Rohl
Left Back: Mykolenko, Aznou
Right Back: Juanlu, Patterson
Centre Backs: Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, O'Brien
GK: Pickford, Travers
This squad should be enough to see us out for the rest of the season. And depending on where we finish, etc, further strengthen some weak positions like left-back, wingers, in the summer.
35 Posted 01/01/2026 at 10:03:20
36 Posted 01/01/2026 at 10:28:43
He was impressive as an attacking full back for Scotland but maybe his injuries have slowed him down?
We still need another right back though - Jake is a Centre Back and an excellent one at that!
