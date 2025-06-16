David Moyes approves Kyle Walker as “ideal target” for Everton

| 17/06/2025



Everton have made contact with Kyle Walker to sign him from Manchester City, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. Walker spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan in Serie A.

The news was also advanced by The Guardian, The Sun, and The Telegraph. Walker “has emerged as one of four right-back options being con­sidered” by the club. The Toffees have been in contact with Man City in recent hours to explore a possible move for the 35-year-old, who also has interest from Turkiye.

“After Fenerbahçe, Everton also make contact to sign Kyle Walker from Manchester City. He’s on the shortlist as new right back,” Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter).

David Moyes is reportedly keen on signing the player and believes that his experience as well as his trophy-winning pedigree will be valuable assets for the club’s dressing room. Walker will also prioritise a move to Everton instead of going abroad following his experience in Milan.

“Walker has a year left on his City contract so would cost a nominal, or potentially no, fee. Kenny Tete, the 29‑year‑old ­Dutchman who leaves Fulham when his contract expires this month, is another option for Everton. Two more free agents, Vladimir Coufal and Kyle Walker-Peters, are also under consideration,” said the Guardian report.

Walker has won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups with Manchester City. He also won the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season and has made 96 appearances for the England national team.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb