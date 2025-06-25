Fulham improve contract proposals for Blues target Kenny Tete

Fulham have sent a new contract with better terms to right-back Kenny Tete whose current deal with the club expires in a few weeks, reports transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Tete has been strongly linked with a move to Everton and reports claimed that there was a verbal agreement between the club and the player’s representatives to join as a free agent. However, the West London side have improved their contract proposal and are intent on keeping the 29-year-old at Craven Cottage for a few more years.

“Both Fulham and Everton have proposals on the table now for the right back who’s available as a free agent. Final decision soon,” Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

It’s up to the Dutch international now to make the choice whether to stay at the club he joined five years ago or be part of an exciting new era for the Blues at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

