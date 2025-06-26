The Blues continue to push for Kenny Tete despite new offer from Fulham

| 26/06/2025



Everton continue to push for Kenny Tete and are trying to derail any contract re-negotiations with Fulham, according to Mike Delaney of The Independent.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Toffees already have a verbal agreement with the player’s camp over a three-year deal. He would sign as a free agent once his current contract with Fulham expires at the end of the month.

However, the Cottagers have offered him a new deal with better proposals and are “confident of reaching an agreement.” Everton, though, are”currently attempting to change that, as they proactively push for Tete,” stated the report.

Patrick Boyland of The Athletic reported that the player is yet to make a final decision on where he will play next season.

“The Dutchman, whose deal with Fulham runs out at the end of the month, has an offer on the table from Everton, who have made progress in talks,” said The Athletic report.

“An offer from Fulham also remains on the table, though and the prospect of remaining at Craven Cottage has not been discounted by Tete and his camp.”

Tete joined Fulham from Lyon in 2020 and has made 120 appearances for the Cottagers.

