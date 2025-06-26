Everton hopeful about sealing Thierno Barry's transfer in the next few days

| 26/06/2025



Everton are hopeful about securing the signing of Thierno Barry in the next few days, according to transfer journalist Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato. Barry is currently with the French national team at the U21 European Championship.

“Everton have already seen an opening bid turned down but remain optimistic, believing the player is keen on a move to the Premier League. Barry’s current release clause is set at €40m, though the Toffees are pushing to negotiate a lower fee,” stated the report.

The Athletic’s Patrick Boyland also reported that “talks are ongoing” between the two clubs over a move for the 22-year-old striker.

“The club would prefer to negotiate with Villarreal rather than trigger that clause. A bid in excess of €30m (£25.5m) is likely to be needed to tempt the La Liga club into selling,” said the Athletic report.

Barry scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 37 appearances for the Yellow Submarine last season. It was his debut campaign in Spain after signing from FC Basel for €14m last summer.

The 22-year-old has witnessed a dramatic rise in his fledgling career so far and only three years ago, he was playing for Sochaux’s reserves in the fifth tier of French football.

He recently scored the winning goal against Georgia in the group stage of the U21 Euros, where he has mostly featured off the bench.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb