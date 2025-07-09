Everton learn price of Manchester City's James McAtee

09/07/2025



Everton are considering an ambitious move for Manchester City’s James McAtee this summer. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, he could leave City for a fee of around £20m-£25m.

David Moyes is said to be a huge admirer of the player and Mark Douglas of The i Paper reports that “there has been dialogue with City.”

The 22-year-old was the captain of the victorious England side at the U21 Euros recently. He played every game and scored a goal and assisted twice.

Unwanted at City, McAtee also courted interest from the likes of RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window. Atalanta have also emerged as potential suitors in recent days along with Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Frankfurt in Bundesliga.

