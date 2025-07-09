Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton learn price of Manchester City's James McAtee Anjishnu Roy | 09/07/2025 3comments | Jump to last Everton are considering an ambitious move for Manchester City’s James McAtee this summer. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, he could leave City for a fee of around £20m-£25m. David Moyes is said to be a huge admirer of the player and Mark Douglas of The i Paper reports that “there has been dialogue with City.” The 22-year-old was the captain of the victorious England side at the U21 Euros recently. He played every game and scored a goal and assisted twice. Unwanted at City, McAtee also courted interest from the likes of RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window. Atalanta have also emerged as potential suitors in recent days along with Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Frankfurt in Bundesliga. Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Sam Hoare 1 Posted 09/07/2025 at 08:49:50 I really like Mcatee. Good young player with vision, great touch and an eye for a goal. But I don't think he's the pacy RW that we need. He's probably more like Ndiaye in that he's tricky, a good dribbler (though not as good as Ndiaye) with a desire to come inside more often than not. Could work with a more dynamic overlapping RB but I'm not sure him and O'Brien would make an ideal right flank.Maybe Moyes buys him with a desire to play him at 10 and Alcaraz/McNeill taking more of a squad role? £20m would seem a reasonable price for a player with a big upside.At any rate it's probably more likely he'll end up at Leverkusen or another club playing in Europe. Stu Darlington 2 Posted 09/07/2025 at 08:58:15 This is another non-starter in my opinion.McAtee has stated his desire to play Champions League football,and although he would certainly get more playing time at Everton,he will almost certainly end up in the Bundesliga.I notice many of the names we have been linked with in the last few weeks have now slipped off the radar altogether.Funny that,I wonder if it could have been just media talk?Never mind,I’m sure we’ll sign enough players to field 2 squads in the next 6 weeks although having a meaningful pre-season might be a problem.I think I may be suffering from a split personality,not sure whether I’m a realist or a cynic!! Rob Halligan 3 Posted 09/07/2025 at 09:01:31 Haha, Stu……just as I posted a response to your post on the Rumour Mill thread this thread appears. I was unaware he was not wanted by Man City, and there is interest from Germany, Italy and surprise surprise, Chelsea! I’d like to know Thierno Barry’s reasoning behind him joining us, if he is also craving champions league football? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb