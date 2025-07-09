John McGinn now linked with Everton, Aston Villa unwilling to sell

In recent days, Everton have shown interest in Scottish midfielder John McGinn, according to The Athletic and BBC. However, any deal will be tough to pull off as Aston Villa aren’t interested in selling one of Unai Emery’s prized assets.

With a major squad rebuild underway, the Blues are scouring the market to add quality and depth to their midfield. David Moyes is said to be an admirer of McGinn, who has played an instrumental role in Aston Villa’s resurgence since joining the club for a £2.75m deal from Hibernian in August 2018.

The Scotland international was central to the side’s run in the Champions League last season and only missed out on qualifying for Europe’s most elite competition once again on the final matchday of the league season as the West Midlands side finished sixth.

While the contract extension of Idrissa Gana Gueye and the permanent addition of loanee Carlos Alcaraz ensure fewer headaches for Moyes, there are still gaps left to fill in the middle of the park. Everton have also been linked with former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz recently.

It remains to be seen the extent to which the Toffees pursue the Aston Villa captain in the coming days and whether his current club softens their stance.

