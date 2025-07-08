Column Rumour Mill — Week of 6 July 2025 Michael Kenrick 8 July 2025 1comment (last) More new contracts for existing players, and perhaps this week will see the first of many linked players actually signing for Everton. So far this week, Everton continue to be linked with: Mark Travers, goalkeeper at Bournemouth Conor Gallagher, midfielder at Atletico Madrid Jaydee Canvot, centre-back at Toulouse Wesley Franca, midfielder at Flamengo Morten Frendrup, midfielder at Genoa Raphael Onyedika, midfielder at Club Brugge Mihailo Ivanovic, striker at Millwall Timothy Weah, striker at Juventus Tom Fellows, winger at West Bromwich Albion Kyle Walker-Peters, full-back at Southampton Fred, midfielder at Fenerbahçe Thierno Barry, striker at Villarreal Evan Ferguson, striker at Brighton & Hove Albion Aleksandar Mitrovic, striker at Al Hilal Hamza Igamane, striker at Glasgow Rangers Wilfred Ndidi, midfielder at Leicester City These players who were heavily linked with a move to Everton have gone elsewhere: Walter Benitez, joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer Jarrel Quansah left Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen Habib Diarra joined Sunderland from Strasbourg Kenny Tete, accepted a new contract at Fulham Kyle Walker, heading to Burnley from Manchester City Liam Delap, chose Chelsea over Everton and others Everton are still expected to decide on new deals with: Issac Heath, new 3-year deal still unconfirmed Idrissa Gana Gueye, stalling as he wants a 2-year deal After confirmation that Everton now re-signed five of last season's players: Idrissa Gana Gueye has signed a 1-year contract (2-year option) Michael Keane has signed a new 1-year contract Jarrard Branthwaite has signed a new 5-year contract Seamus Coleman has accepted a new 1-year playing contract Carlos Alcaraz, on a permanent 2-year deal And these Everton players may be moving elsewhere: Beto is claimed to be the subject of a bid from Fenerbahçe Youssef Chermiti may go on loan to Sheffield Utd or Stoke City Harry Tryer, young keeper may return to Blackpool While these departures from the club have now been confirmed: Dominic Calvert-Lewin rejected new contract, may join Celtic Jack Harrison returns to Leeds Utd as his loan ends this month Jesper Lindstrom returns to Napoli as his loan ends this month Orel Mangala returned to Olympique Lyonnais when injury ended his loan Armando Broja returns to Chelsea as his loan ends this month Žan-Luk Leban, contract expiring after 6 years in the Academy Abdoulaye Doucoure, whose 1-year contract extension was rejected Ashley Young, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in July Asmir Begovic, may join Southampton after his contract ends João Virginia, his contract expires at the end of June Mason Holgate, released after season loan at West Brom Neal Maupay will join Marseille for £10M when his loan ends And these former Everton players are moving to newer climes: Callum Wright joins Wigan Athletic from Plymouth Argyle Salomón Rondón has joined Real Oviedo from Pachuca Jonjoe Kenny has moved from Hertha Berlin to PAOK Adam Forshaw has joined Blackburn Rovers from Plymouth Argyle Gethin Jones is leaving Bolton Wanderers to join Milton Keynes Dons Seb Quirk, who left Everton Academy 18 months ago, will join Sligo Rovers from Accrington Stanley Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Rob Halligan 1 Posted 08/07/2025 at 13:37:09 Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers now being linked.Andrew, just hope it’s all above board. 🤞🤞 Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb