More new contracts for existing players, and perhaps this week will see the first of many linked players actually signing for Everton.

So far this week, Everton continue to be linked with:

Mark Travers, goalkeeper at Bournemouth

Conor Gallagher, midfielder at Atletico Madrid

Jaydee Canvot, centre-back at Toulouse

Wesley Franca, midfielder at Flamengo

Morten Frendrup, midfielder at Genoa

Raphael Onyedika, midfielder at Club Brugge

Mihailo Ivanovic, striker at Millwall

Timothy Weah, striker at Juventus

Tom Fellows, winger at West Bromwich Albion

Kyle Walker-Peters, full-back at Southampton

Fred, midfielder at Fenerbahçe

Thierno Barry, striker at Villarreal

Evan Ferguson, striker at Brighton & Hove Albion

Aleksandar Mitrovic, striker at Al Hilal

Hamza Igamane, striker at Glasgow Rangers

Wilfred Ndidi, midfielder at Leicester City

These players who were heavily linked with a move to Everton have gone elsewhere:

Walter Benitez, joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer

Jarrel Quansah left Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen

Habib Diarra joined Sunderland from Strasbourg

Kenny Tete, accepted a new contract at Fulham

Kyle Walker, heading to Burnley from Manchester City

Liam Delap, chose Chelsea over Everton and others

Everton are still expected to decide on new deals with:

Issac Heath, new 3-year deal still unconfirmed

Idrissa Gana Gueye, stalling as he wants a 2-year deal

After confirmation that Everton now re-signed five of last season's players:

Idrissa Gana Gueye has signed a 1-year contract (2-year option)

Michael Keane has signed a new 1-year contract

Jarrard Branthwaite has signed a new 5-year contract

Seamus Coleman has accepted a new 1-year playing contract

Carlos Alcaraz, on a permanent 2-year deal

And these Everton players may be moving elsewhere:

Beto is claimed to be the subject of a bid from Fenerbahçe

Youssef Chermiti may go on loan to Sheffield Utd or Stoke City

Harry Tryer, young keeper may return to Blackpool

While these departures from the club have now been confirmed:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rejected new contract, may join Celtic

Jack Harrison returns to Leeds Utd as his loan ends this month

Jesper Lindstrom returns to Napoli as his loan ends this month

Orel Mangala returned to Olympique Lyonnais when injury ended his loan

Armando Broja returns to Chelsea as his loan ends this month

Žan-Luk Leban, contract expiring after 6 years in the Academy

Abdoulaye Doucoure, whose 1-year contract extension was rejected

Ashley Young, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in July

Asmir Begovic, may join Southampton after his contract ends

João Virginia, his contract expires at the end of June

Mason Holgate, released after season loan at West Brom

Neal Maupay will join Marseille for £10M when his loan ends

And these former Everton players are moving to newer climes:

Callum Wright joins Wigan Athletic from Plymouth Argyle

Salomón Rondón has joined Real Oviedo from Pachuca

Jonjoe Kenny has moved from Hertha Berlin to PAOK

Adam Forshaw has joined Blackburn Rovers from Plymouth Argyle

Gethin Jones is leaving Bolton Wanderers to join Milton Keynes Dons

Seb Quirk, who left Everton Academy 18 months ago, will join Sligo Rovers from Accrington Stanley

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb