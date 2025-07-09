09/07/2025





Thierno Barry has said he can’t wait to play in front of the ‘crazy’ Everton fans after completing his transfer to the club from Villarreal.

Everton have completed the signing of the France u-21 striker for a fee of around £27m. The 22-year-old becomes the club’s second signing of the summer, after Carlos Alcaraz’s loan move was made permanent.

Barry emerged as David Moyes’ top target to strengthen at centre-forward after an impressive campaign at Villarreal. The 6ft 5in forward scored 11 goals in his debut La Liga season and had the second-highest aerial duel success rate of any forward across Europe’s top five leagues.

Speaking to evertontv upon his unveiling, Barry said the passion of the Everton fanbase is something he’s excited to witness.

"I think the fans here are, like, crazy people... I like this!" he said. "I like to score for these people. I just want to play here, score and enjoy it with the fans.

"On the pitch I always give 100 per cent, I always want to score, I always want to help the team to win. This is my character. For me, this is my meal, my food. When I score, I'm very happy. I will always give 100 per cent on the pitch and try to score goals.

"The stadium is very big, it's an amazing stadium, and I'm looking forward to seeing the fans in here.

"When the manager came last season, I think he changed a little bit the team and I feel this and the new stadium, I think the Club comes with a new ambition, so I want to play my part in that."

Barry added that he is confident he can adapt to the demands of English football and called his transfer to the Premier League a ‘dream come true’.

"For me, it is a dream to play in the Premier League. I think I proved in my career so far that I can adapt. For example, last season I went to LaLiga, which is a top league, and I think I had a good season for my first season. I'm not scared to play here and do the same."

