

The ‘magic’ of the FA Cup is something that pundits, commentators and fans alike discuss each year, and Romelu Lukaku cast a spell when Everton played host to Chelsea in Round 6 back in 2016.

The Belgian international was easily the Toffees' greatest striker of the Premier League era, and heading into that FA Cup tie against his former employers, he was already on 23 goals for the season.

Lukaku, who made his name with Anderlecht in his homeland, signed for Chelsea in 2011 but only featured in 10 league games between then and 2014 before being signed by Everton on a permanent deal.

The powerhouse of a striker impressed on loan at West Brom before joining Everton, again on loan, where he continued to shine. Chelsea’s loss proved to be the Toffees' gain, though the Belgian would rejoin the Londoners in 2021 for an ill-fated second spell.

Back to 2016 and an FA Cup 6th Round tie at Goodison Park under the lights. The first half really didn’t produce much in the way of clear-cut chances for either team, but this match sparked to life in the final 13 minutes, producing two goals and two red cards.

By far the best moment of this cup tie arrived in the 77th minute when Ross Barkley played a through ball out to the left wing, which Lukaku got on the end of. The big Belgian muscled his way through two Chelsea players and eased past another on his way into the penalty area.

Everton’s number 10 then left Gary Cahill dazed and confused as he faked one way, then the other, before firing the ball past Thibaut Courtois to put Everton in front.

A fantastic solo goal which often appears in a variety of YouTube videos and brings back such fond memories for those who were lucky enough to have been at Goodison that day or watching in the comfort of their own homes, or quite possibly the pub.

The now joyous Evertonians didn’t have to wait long for their place at Wembley to be confirmed as Barkley took on the role of provider for Lukaku once again. Playing a through ball into the Belgian’s path, this time Lukaku struck a fierce shot with his less favourable right foot, which went through the Chelsea goalkeeper’s legs and into the back of the net.

The drama wasn’t over just yet, though, as Chelsea bad-boy Diego Costa, who had been battling with Gareth Barry throughout the game, reacted badly to a tackle from the England international and ended up picking up his second yellow card of the game. Sadly, for the Toffees, Barry would also be shown his second yellow card on the match 3 minutes later for a needless tackle on Cesc Fabregas.

Lukaku’s performance against Chelsea in 2016 was one of his many highlights during his time at Everton. In this game, the Belgian international proved that his former club made a huge mistake selling him when they did.

Everton backed Lukaku, and he shone from start to finish during his 4-year spell on Merseyside, scoring 87 times in 166 appearances across all competitions, hitting double figures in each of his four Premier League campaigns with the Toffees.

