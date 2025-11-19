Season › 2025-26 › News
Scott McTominay heading up the €70M Christmas Wishlist
Another day, another rumour plucked from the far reaches of the European transfer tabloids that makes us spill our lukewarm Bovril. This time, the alleged target is Scott McTominay, and the associated price tag is so ludicrous it could only have been invented by someone who thinks Everton still gets its transfer budget out of a Russian money-laundering operation.
Forget what you think you know about Everton's financial situation. Forget the PSR concerns. Forget the need for a proper striker and a full-back. According to reports — which appear to have originated from a Spanish outlet we'd never heard of before today — we are preparing a €70M (£61M) club-record bid to tempt McTominay back to the Premier League in January.
What is the problem with this picture?
Let’s be clear. This isn’t the McTominay who used to plug gaps at Old Trafford. This is the Serie A MVP McTominay who won the Scudetto with Napoli last season and finished 18th in the Ballon d'Or standings. The man is currently playing Champions League football and scoring overhead kicks for Scotland.
So, here is the inevitable reality check:
The Finances: €70M? In January? With the entire football world scrutinising every penny we spend under the financial rules? We’re more likely to spend that on a commemorative paving slab for the new stadium car park. The sheer audacity of the rumoured fee is proof the story is pure speculation.
The Player’s Ambition: Why would a player at the absolute peak of his career, flourishing under Antonio Conte in Naples, swap a guaranteed title challenge and European football for a mid-season relegation scrap — or at best, a comfortable mid-table finish — in England? The only logic presented is that Moyes sees him as a new Fellaini. With all due respect, that’s not a pitch, it’s a career-limiting nostalgia trip.
The Timing: Napoli are in the middle of a campaign and would have absolutely zero motivation to sell their most valuable midfielder, especially not to an English club whose bid would probably be used to gauge interest from other European powerhouses.
This rumour is classic January fluff, born from the fact that McTominay is Scottish, David Moyes is Scottish, and we have a handful of players going to Afcon. It’s lazy journalism dressed up as a blockbuster transfer.
We’re crying out for reinforcements, but the answer isn't a £61M Serie A legend; it’s a striker who can hit the target and a right-back who doesn't need to be replaced every 6 months.
Verdict: 1% believable. File this one under 'F for Farce' and move on.
Where is the logic in spending our theoretical budget on a player who won’t even want to wear the shirt?
Reader Comments (15)
McTominay, I doubt we have any real chance of signing now. Whatever money we need to spend this January window it lies in the striker areas and the full back.
If we have £70M to spend, go and get a striker! Who makes these rumours up???
No sirree.
Why are we always in the running for the latest flavour of the month… Troy Parrot is another. If there's any truth in any of these rumours, it shows how completely unfit our recruitment department is.
It could just be me. There have been a few players over the years who seemed to get regular acclaim but who left me cold. David Platt was one who seemed very, very average to me whilst getting selected for and ‘starring’ for the national team.
I admire the satire, as you know in 2017 we signed Sigurdsson, Klassen, Vlašić, and Rooney. It was, to be fair, for over €87m, not the €70m spouted here!
He's hardly featured in the Premier League for us and has played half a season on loan, whereas McTominay has played multiple seasons for Manchester United and was the standout player last year for Napoli and in Italy, plus he's an established international and a regular goalscorer
Fake news!
“Well, I think the reality is I will never talk about other players, but if you’re talking about £60M, those sort of numbers, I don’t know if we’re quite at that level yet.”
“Hopefully we’re working towards that and building ourselves back up. We’ve said many times about getting back on solid ground; we’ve done that under the new owners, with the new stadium.”
“I don’t think we’ll be shooting for the stars right away. That’s not to say it won’t happen, but my gut feeling would be to say that’s not the market we’ll be in.”
So... Plucky little Everton, knife to a gunfight. A weasel doesn't change its spots.
1 Posted 19/11/2025 at 23:43:55
We're well stocked in midfield and should concentrate on (1) a stronger striker, and (2) a class right-wingback.