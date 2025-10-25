25/10/2025





Merlin Röhl has made a strong impression on David Moyes and his staff since joining Everton on Deadline Day.

The German midfielder has experienced a turbulent start to his career with the Blues after picking up an injury shortly after making his Everton debut. Röhl returned to the fray in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last week and Moyes is keen on integrating the midfielder more prominently going forward.

“We've been really impressed with what we've seen from Merlin. Certainly, his physicals are something else, they really are, so there's lots about him we like,” said Moyes.

Röhl was wonderful on his Everton debut against Aston Villa and the early signs are promising. He joined the club from SC Freiburg on an initial loan deal, which will be made permanent for £18M if the Toffees maintain their top-flight status.

“We'll keep edging him in and getting him through when we can.

“It would be easier to put him in if we had games in Europe — it's a bit harder when you're having to win a Premier League game and you only get one go at it.

“But we've been hugely impressed by him,” the Everton boss added.

The addition of Röhl brings welcome competition to the Everton midfield, which has been helmed by James Garner and Idrissa Gueye. While Tim Iroegbunam has also featured in games, he has blown hot and cold. Röhl also brings different elements to the Everton midfield, including his physicality, which could benefit the side in different game states, with his versatility also being lauded by his manager.

“He can play so many roles. We would have no problem tucking him in off the sides or maybe even putting him as a full-back or a midfield player.

“He can play higher up or lower down, so he gives us quite a lot of flexibility,” said Moyes.

