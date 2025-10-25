Season › 2025-26 › News Merlin Röhl leaves a big impression on David Moyes and his staff Anjishnu Roy 25/10/2025 5comments | Jump to last Merlin Röhl has made a strong impression on David Moyes and his staff since joining Everton on Deadline Day. The German midfielder has experienced a turbulent start to his career with the Blues after picking up an injury shortly after making his Everton debut. Röhl returned to the fray in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last week and Moyes is keen on integrating the midfielder more prominently going forward. “We've been really impressed with what we've seen from Merlin. Certainly, his physicals are something else, they really are, so there's lots about him we like,” said Moyes. Röhl was wonderful on his Everton debut against Aston Villa and the early signs are promising. He joined the club from SC Freiburg on an initial loan deal, which will be made permanent for £18M if the Toffees maintain their top-flight status. “We'll keep edging him in and getting him through when we can. “It would be easier to put him in if we had games in Europe — it's a bit harder when you're having to win a Premier League game and you only get one go at it. “But we've been hugely impressed by him,” the Everton boss added. The addition of Röhl brings welcome competition to the Everton midfield, which has been helmed by James Garner and Idrissa Gueye. While Tim Iroegbunam has also featured in games, he has blown hot and cold. Röhl also brings different elements to the Everton midfield, including his physicality, which could benefit the side in different game states, with his versatility also being lauded by his manager. “He can play so many roles. We would have no problem tucking him in off the sides or maybe even putting him as a full-back or a midfield player. “He can play higher up or lower down, so he gives us quite a lot of flexibility,” said Moyes. Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Bobby Mallon 1 Posted 25/10/2025 at 19:45:21 I can't wait to see the Röhl's Royce in action... Tony Abrahams 2 Posted 25/10/2025 at 19:58:46 He’s really impressed us, he’s got so much physicality and he’s so versatile but, I’m a very cautious manager by nature, so I just wish we were in Europe, so I could slowly ease him in. Kevin Molloy 3 Posted 25/10/2025 at 19:59:19 this lad must be shit hot if he's getting these sort of reviews, Andy Crooks 4 Posted 25/10/2025 at 21:05:19 So brilliantly Moyes. If we were in Europe, he could be eased in; suggesting winning a European trophy would not be a job for his best eleven.He really is a safety-first dullard; which, fair play to him, has earned him millions and the respect of every dullard in football. Denver Daniels 5 Posted 25/10/2025 at 21:17:45 Moyes talking out of both sides of his mouth again. Clearly doesn't trust him to start in the Premier League. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb