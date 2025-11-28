28/11/2025





Under the meme Protect the Fans, Protect the Game, the FSA have written a 6-page letter to the Premier League about the price of home tickets charged by Premier League clubs.

Home ticket pricing – Time to halt the increases

We, supporter organisations and Fan Advisory Board (FAB) representatives

from Premier League clubs, are writing to you about the serious issue of

rising costs in football and the impact this is having on supporters.

We are deeply concerned by the continuing trend of rising home ticket

prices across the Premier League. These increases risk pricing out the very

people who make the game what it is.

We are calling on all Premier League clubs to agree to a two-season

halt on home ticket price increases for the 2026-27 and 2027-28

seasons.

Read the full letter from the Football Supporters Association

