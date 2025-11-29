29/11/2025





Former Everton Chairman, Bill Kenwright, left an incredible £36M in his estate when he died 2 years ago, probate documents have revealed.

Almost all of this vast fortune came from the sale of his shares in Everton FC to Farhad Moshiri. The profit he made on them was enormous, especially if there is any credence to the claim that he originally purchased the bulk of his shares from Peter Johnson by leveraging them as a loan through the club back in 1999.

He initially made around £23M in March 2016 when he sold around half of his Everton shares to Moshiri at £5,000 each. He further reduced his shareholding in September 2018, netting an additional £12.5M.

His estate was placed into a trust for his surviving family, which included his daughter Lucy and two grandchildren.

Mr Kenwright's will was drawn up 2 months before his death. He left his £4.5M home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, to actress Jenny Seagrove, his longtime partner.

Two months before he died, the theatre impresario underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his liver. But complications during the operation led to him spending a prolonged period in intensive care.

