29/11/2025

Wolves U18s 1 - 2 Everton U18s





Everton U18s secured an excellent victory away at Wolves on Saturday, winning 2-1 at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground.

Everton U18s: Lukjanciks, Boggan, Poland, Evans, McEveley, Matos, Stewart, Olayiwola (83' Billington), Loney, Robert (75' Brookes), Pita.

Subs not Used: Patrick, Adud, Madueke.

