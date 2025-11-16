Season › 2025-26 › News
Everton U18s secure excellent victory away at Wolves
Wolves U18s 1 - 2 Everton U18s
Everton U18s secured an excellent victory away at Wolves on Saturday, winning 2-1 at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground.
Everton U18s: Lukjanciks, Boggan, Poland, Evans, McEveley, Matos, Stewart, Olayiwola (83' Billington), Loney, Robert (75' Brookes), Pita.
