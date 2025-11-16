Michael Kenrick 29/11/2025 1comment  |  Jump to last
Wolves U18s 1 - 2 Everton U18s

Everton U18s secured an excellent victory away at Wolves on Saturday, winning 2-1 at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground. 

 

Everton U18s:  Lukjanciks, Boggan, Poland, Evans, McEveley, Matos, Stewart, Olayiwola (83' Billington), Loney, Robert (75' Brookes), Pita.

 
Subs not Used: Patrick, Adud, Madueke.
 

Reader Comments (1)

Michael Kenrick
Editorial Team
1 Posted 16/11/2025 at 13:51:21
Okay, guys… I know there's not much going on at the moment but please post on topic.

All other posts are subject to relocation (eg to this introspective ToffeeWeb thread) or removal.

Thanks

