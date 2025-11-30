30/11/2025





Still a whole month to go before the winter transfer window opens in January but Everton's only permanent attacking player with any flair, Iliman Ndiaye, is already being linked with a move to a club with more money to offer him.

Ndiaye has been a vision of dazzling skill in some games... but in others his ball retention abilities and dribbling magic don't produce much, as was the case in the embarrassing capitulation to Newcastle Utd last night.

But those clubs — Spurs, Man City, Liverpool — are rumoured to be jostling for position at the negotiating table with his people in an effort to tempt him away from Everton, as claimed by FootMercato:

Having had a great start to the season with Everton, Iliman Ndiaye has caught the eye of several top clubs in the Premier League who want to sign him in 2026.

Since his departure from OM (Olympique de Marseille), Iliman Ndiaye has changed a lot. Talented, but sorely lacking in confidence on the Canebière (4 goals in 46 matches), the Senegalese forward decided to leave one of his childhood clubs after just one season to revive his career in England.

Signing with Everton in the summer of 2024 for a transfer fee of around €20M, Ndiaye reached a new dimension upon his return across the Channel. Having previously made his name at Sheffield United, particularly in the Championship, the Rouen native has made a rather phenomenal start to life in the Premier League.

Quickly becoming an important part of the Toffees' system, the 25-year-old forward scored 9 goals in his first Premier League season. A rather impressive total for a player who hadn't truly had other starting experience at that level.

Technically astute and appreciated by the supporters, Ndiaye signed up for a second season with David Moyes's charges. And it must be noted that the former Marseille player is even better than last season. The offensive threat for his side, the Mersey club's Number 10 is central to his team's good results.

Forming a good relationship with his attacking teammates, including Jack Grealish, Ndiaye already has 4 goals and 1 assist in 12 appearances this season. Naturally, these great performances are pushing the versatile forward into another category.

Already scouted by numerous clubs this summer, the Senegalese player continues to attract interest with this excellent start to the campaign. As a result, several top clubs from across the Channel are interested in signing Iliman Ndiaye in the coming months.

Indeed, according to our information, Manchester City, Tottenham, and Liverpool have made inquiries about signing the former AS Dakar Sacre-Coeur academy player. Needing to bring in a new forward in the coming months, these three clubs are interested in recruiting the former Marseillais, who features prominently on their short-lists.

Rumour [in French] from FootMercato

