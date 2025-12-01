01/12/2025





A lot of Evertonians are convinced Everton must sign a new right-back. But the latest rumour being spun is that a left-back who came through the Everton Academy from the age of 11 is a target for January.

The young American came up through the age groups at Finch Farm and seemed to be destined to break through to the first team but it was not enough to deter his current manager Marco Silva, from signing Lucas Digne from Barcelona, pushing Antonee down the pecking order and forcing another season-long loan to the Championship, this time with Wigan Athletic.

He traveled with the senior Toffees side to Kenya for the preseason friendly against Kariobangi Sharks in July 2019 and featured in the second half of that game but within days he would secure a permanent move to Wigan for a fee rumoured to be less than £2M when a 1-year contract extension was given to Leighton Baines, further blocking his progress to the Everton first team.

A move to AC Milan fell through after a medical revealed a heart problem that required medical intervention. When WIgan were relegated from the Premier League in 2020, Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands told Robinson he wanted him back -- a year after selling him to the Latics -- but the player was adamant he was not going back to Finch Farm and had chosen Fulham instead, with the Cottagers winning the race for his signature at a bargain knock-down fee of £2M in August 2020

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Everton are again keen to re-sign Fulham captain Antonee Robinson and believe £25M could be enough to secure his signature in January.

The 28-year-old is valued at £40M by the Cottagers, so Everton are hoping to make up the difference with a cash plus swap deal with Vitalii Mykolenko.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb