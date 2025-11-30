Season › 2025-26 › News
Next Up: Bournemouth vs Everton
Well, what can you say after that? A fair bit, based on the post-match thread... so I won't add too much.
Although a great many posters still, after all these years, look for patterns of consistency, indications from the last game... pointers as to how we will play in the next game.
There are no doubt some elements of continuity — like, I'm convinced Grealish is just never going to shoot — whereas things we thought were a dead cert that we could rely on till the cows came home... Well, shot-stopper extraordinare Jordan Pickford is fallible after all.
Barely three full days to recover from that nightmare, and we're back in action down by the sea. Looking at the stats, we've played 8 times down there in the Premier League... and never won once.
I think I'll stop now.
Reader Comments (2)
2 Posted 30/11/2025 at 22:41:17
Inconsistent this term, good on their day, plenty of goals, but different team the following week, not unlike ourselves.
We have a poor record down on the south coast, time to turn it round.
