01/12/2025





Everton came away from Old Trafford last Monday buoyant — their 1-0 win over Manchester United earned on the back of a resolute defensive display, with the Toffees overcoming a numerical disadvantage following Idrissa Gana Gueye’s early sending-off.

Gueye’s spat with Michael Keane resulted in the midfielder becoming the first player to be sent off in a Premier League game for fighting with their own team-mate since Riccardo Fuller for Stoke City in 2008.

While Gueye was in the wrong, the hastiness with which referee Tony Harrington brandished his red card should have resulted in a common-sense approach from the powers that be when Everton inevitably appealed the three-game ban. That appeal, though, fell on deaf ears.

It means that Gueye will potentially play just one fixture (against Chelsea on 13 December) before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

But with Everton managing to get the points without him at Old Trafford, there was hope, heading into Saturday’s home game against Newcastle United, that others would step up to help fill the void. A chastening 4-1 defeat, though, leaves David Moyes with some big questions to answer ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Bournemouth.

What went wrong for Everton against Newcastle?

With Merlin Röhl recovering from a hernia operation, Moyes was ultimately down to two options: Tim Iroegbunam or Charly Alcaraz.

Iroegbunam had taken his chances when they came recently, delivering decent cameos from the bench against Sunderland and Man Utd, while playing well for an hour after starting against Fulham prior to the November international break. A more naturally defensive player, he seemed the logical fit.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, offers a more dynamic, attacking threat, but is more suited to playing behind the striker than deeper.

It was not surprising, then, that Moyes turned to Iroegbunam, but very quickly on Saturday, it became abundantly clear that Everton cannot play the same way if they do not have Gueye in the side.

Newcastle, time and time again, carved through Everton’s midfield. romping to a 4-1 triumph. Iroegbunam looked lost; without the experience or energy of Gueye next to him, the former Aston Villa midfielder was exposed — his positioning off the ball can at times let him down, and Newcastle capitalised. He was at fault for the Magpies’ third goal, as he inexplicably lost out to Anthony Elanga, who teed up Nick Woltemade to score on the stroke of half-time.

Alcaraz replaced Iroegbunam at half-time and offered more, lashing a thunderous strike against the crossbar, though he is no defensive midfielder, and James Garner was unable to plug the gaping holes left either side of him.

Not that Everton’s midfield was the only problem. Michael Keane dived out of defence needlessly within 30 seconds of kick-off, getting spun by Woltemade, who released Elanga to force the corner from which Malick Thiaw scored the opener. Jordan Pickford spilled Lewis Miley’s shot for Newcastle’s second, and the Toffees’ defence was shambolic as Thiaw doubled his tally just before the hour.

The only positive was that Garner and Iroegbunam both avoided a booking that would have seen them serve a one-game suspension for tallying up five yellow cards so far in the 2025-26 season.

So, what solutions could Moyes look at?

Who starts in midfield for Everton vs Bournemouth?

Moyes could potentially move Jake O’Brien inside to form a back three, but the question then becomes: Who plays at right-back? Seamus Coleman lasted just 10 minutes at Old Trafford before succumbing to a hamstring issue and Nathan Patterson is not fully fit, and has not been trusted by Moyes regardless.

That means that 4-2-3-1, or a variation of it, is likely to remain in place for now. But without Gueye, the off-the-ball approach has to change. Everton cannot be diving in, their defence cannot be stepping up recklessly; there are too many gaps, and Bournemouth have the pace and power to take advantage.

Iroegbunam failed his audition on Saturday but, perhaps if Moyes switched to a flatter three and asked Garner to play deeper, then a box-to-box role could suit Iroegbunam, with in-form Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall playing a similar role on the other side.

If Moyes wishes to stay with his 4-2-3-1, then he must be brave; Alcaraz should start in the Number 10 position, and Dewsbury-Hall and Garner will have to be compact and disciplined defensively. They showed they are capable of it against Man Utd.

Jack Grealish or Iliman Ndiaye could, perhaps, play behind the striker if Moyes is reluctant to call on Alcaraz, who has arguably not been given a fair chance this term, with Dwight McNeil or, preferably, Tyler Dibling given a shot on one of the flanks, but this seems unlikely against a Bournemouth team that can certainly offer plenty in attack.

Bournemouth, though, are not in great form — they are winless in four Premier League games and gave up a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Sunderland on Saturday. They will be without Lewis Cook and David Brooks, who are suspended. Perhaps the best form of defence is attack?

Everton’s recent record at the Vitality Stadium is terrible, but getting back on course and avoiding defeat is crucial ahead of a tough run of fixtures that includes the return of former boss Sean Dyche with Nottingham Forest the next team to visit Hill Dickinson Stadium and clashes with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Gueye’s absence is a blow, but Everton must get used to it, and Moyes must react accordingly. And really, should any Premier League midfield be so reliant on a 36-year-old to tie it together?

Saturday’s loss must now be quickly put to one side — Alcaraz, Iroegbunam and the rest of Everton’s fit midfielders must see these upcoming games not as a gauntlet, but as a chance to stake their claim.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb