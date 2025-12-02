02/12/2025





Everton will look to bounce back from a demoralizing 4-1 loss to Newcastle United as they take on Bournemouth on the road on Tuesday night.

Malick Thiaw scored inside the first minute to give Eddie Howe’s side the advantage at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Lewis Milley and Nick Woltemade also got on the scoresheet in the first half while Thiaw grabbed his second goal in the game with another header past Jordan Pickford to put the game to bed.

Thierno Barry’s joy was short-lived as the Everton number 11 accidentally handled the ball in the buildup to what was his first goal in blue. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, fresh from his heroics at Old Trafford, pulled one back for the Toffees but it amounted to little more than consolation.

The Blues will turn their attention towards Bournemouth and look to capitalise on the latter’s four-game winless run. The Cherries have recorded just two wins in their last nine Premier League games and saw Sunderland come back from two goals down to win 3-2 at the Stadium of Light in their last match.

Marcos Senesi and David Brooks are both suspended for the clash against Everton, having been shown their fifth yellow cards of the campaign at the Stadium of Light, while Lewis Cook is also banned, following his injury-time red card on Wearside.

Despite their recent struggles, Andoni Iraola’s side have been formidable at home. With four wins from six games, they remain unbeaten at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League so far this season.

Bournemouth vs Everton - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton Team News

There are no new injury concerns for Everton, David Moyes confirmed in the pre-match press conference. As expected, the Toffees will be without Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Merlin Röhl (hernia), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Nathan Patterson (foot/hernia).

Meanwhile, Idrissa Gana Gueye remains sidelined after picking up a three-game ban for his sending off at Old Trafford.

Everton have suffered in the middle of the park without Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam’s display against Newcastle United did little to inspire confidence. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Charly Alcaraz starting ahead of Iroegbunam.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Charly Alcaraz, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry, Jack Grealish

Bournemouth vs Everton - Form Guide

Bournemouth: W-L-L-D-L

Everton: L-D-W-W-L

When is Bournemouth vs Everton?

Everton will face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:30pm GMT.

Where to Watch Bournemouth vs Everton?

The Premier League contest between Bournemouth and Everton will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Fans can also watch Bournemouth vs Everton on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb