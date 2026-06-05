05/06/2026



(Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Braiden Graham has said he wants to keep improving and break into the Everton first team, after earning his first international call up this month.

Graham has been included in the Northern Ireland squad for this month's camp and was an unused substitute during the 1-0 win over Guinea on Thursday. He could make his international debut against France on Monday night.

The 18-year-old's inclusion is reward for his prolific exploits at youth level, where he scored 26 goals for Everton's u-21 side in 2025/26 to win the Under-21s' Player of the Season award.

Graham has also scored prolifically for the national team at youth level, including nine goals in 13 Under-19 appearances for Northern Ireland.

He now has the chance to impress Michael O'Neill with the national team, before his senior debut for Everton. However, Graham has his sights set firmly on winning David Moyes's trust in pre-season.

“I’ve had a good season and enjoyed it – scoring goals and playing well – and I’m really happy to receive the Under-21s Player of the Season award,” Graham told evertontv.

“I’ve been working hard on different parts of my game – on and off the pitch – so I’m happy I’ve kicked on this season and done well.

“I’ll keep working hard in the off-season and then come back and hope to have a good pre-season and kick on – maybe go on loan or stay here.”

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