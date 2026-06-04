04/06/2026





James Garner is eyeing a leadership role at Everton and says he wants to lead his teammates by example.

Garner was recognised as Everton's Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season at the club's end-of-season awards after a standout campaign.

The midfielder was an everpresent during the Premier League campaign, with his performances recognised with a new Everton contract and an England debut in March. Though the 25-year-old missed out on a place in Thomas Tuchel's final squad for the 2026 World Cup, Garner has reflected on a campaign of individual progress.

David Moyes recently highlighted that Garner has stepped up to take greater responsibility on the pitch, something the midfielder is keen to do more of next season.

"I think at the start of the season, I knew I had to have a good campaign. I’d been here for three years, had a few injuries, and I just felt it was my time to really step up," Garner told evertonfc.com.

"Last summer, I told myself I needed to come back in shape and hungry and that's exactly what I did. I hit the ground running and I'm glad the form continued.

"It was nice for me to hear the manager recognise me as a potential leader in the squad. Although I’m not a man of many words, when it comes to needing to say something, I’ll definitely say it. I’m not shy in that regard.

"I think my leadership comes a bit different. You’ve got Seamus who is very, very good at talking and communicating. That’s not the case so much with me but I think I lead in terms of how I train every day and the examples I set. I want the lads to follow that and to give 100 per cent every single day. That’s all our fans want – to give the best account of yourself – so I hope I’m leading in the right way."

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