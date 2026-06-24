24/06/2026



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Everton are not expected to activate the £25m purchase option in Tyrique George's loan from Chelsea.

George joined Everton on loan in the January transfer window but was given limited minutes to impress across the second half of the campaign. The 20-year-old made only one start in the Premier League and totalled just 210 minutes, despite the Toffees decline in results and performances across the run-in.

The Athletic are reporting that Everton are not prepared to meet the purchase option, though have not entirely ruled out re-signing George if new terms can be agreed. Everton are deliberating whether to negotiate a new deal with Chelsea or pursue other targets.

It's a similar stance to Jack Grealish. Everton hold an option to sign Grealish permanently for £50m but will not meet that fee.

The club remain open to bringing Grealish back to Hill Dickinson Stadium next season if the financial package of a deal makes sense. However, Grealish earns around £300,000-a-week at Manchester City and his wages represent a stumbling block to his return.

Everton are in the market for a right-sided forward, and both Grealish and George favour a role from the left. Alongside a right-sided player, Everton could enter the market for further wide options in the event of departures.

Dwight McNeil saw a transfer to Crystal Palace breakdown in the January transfer window and is expected to move on this summer. Iliman Ndiaye's future is also up in the air. The Senegal international has been open in his desire to play Champions League football, with reported interest from Premier League rivals.

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