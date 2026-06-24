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Everton set to pass on permanent Tyrique George deal
Everton are not expected to activate the £25m purchase option in Tyrique George's loan from Chelsea.
George joined Everton on loan in the January transfer window but was given limited minutes to impress across the second half of the campaign. The 20-year-old made only one start in the Premier League and totalled just 210 minutes, despite the Toffees decline in results and performances across the run-in.
The Athletic are reporting that Everton are not prepared to meet the purchase option, though have not entirely ruled out re-signing George if new terms can be agreed. Everton are deliberating whether to negotiate a new deal with Chelsea or pursue other targets.
It's a similar stance to Jack Grealish. Everton hold an option to sign Grealish permanently for £50m but will not meet that fee.
The club remain open to bringing Grealish back to Hill Dickinson Stadium next season if the financial package of a deal makes sense. However, Grealish earns around £300,000-a-week at Manchester City and his wages represent a stumbling block to his return.
Everton are in the market for a right-sided forward, and both Grealish and George favour a role from the left. Alongside a right-sided player, Everton could enter the market for further wide options in the event of departures.
Dwight McNeil saw a transfer to Crystal Palace breakdown in the January transfer window and is expected to move on this summer. Iliman Ndiaye's future is also up in the air. The Senegal international has been open in his desire to play Champions League football, with reported interest from Premier League rivals.
Reader Comments (17)
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2 Posted 24/06/2026 at 10:48:23
But he was never going to get a decent run under the idiot that is our manager. Tyrique is far too forward-thinking in his approach to the game and shows an insatiable desire to run toward goal with the ball at his feet, and then actually try and score!
No doubt the fact that he failed to do so in the paltry handful of chances our Supreme Leader deemed him worthy of will be used to justify such a decision.
3 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:08:31
On X they are saying that while Everton wont make the transfer permanent they are trying to negotiate another loan deal, and speculation is they are trying to do another loan deal for Grealish.
Maybe this is as much to do with how much is in the transfer kitty as whether the club want to sign George and Grealish on permanent deals.
I would hope if they do another loan deal for George its with a guarantee to buy at the end of the loan deal.
4 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:16:24
Tyrique George passed on the Everton deal.
5 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:17:29
Moyes, wants experience, I honestly don’t believe there is anything wrong with that, but I can see it now, he’s signing him to play in the team, whereas my own opinion is that we need to start concentrating a little bit more on the overall squad, rather than the team, otherwise we will never be able to push on whilst also trying to be competitive in the cup competitions.
6 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:44:36
If we are to be contenders next season we need to have a squad of players capable of doing it,given all that can happen over a season with injuries,overseas cup competitions,friendly internationals etc.
All seems to have gone quiet on the Harry Wilson front.Is it still a possibility or is he headed abroad?
7 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:48:33
8 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:48:38
Whilst our supposed manager is the other side of the world.
9 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:50:08
10 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:54:56
11 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:05:20
Another loan wouldn't be a bad move, especially if mcneil goes, Grealish still unknown and Ndiaye looking like he's off too.
12 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:13:55
17 goal involvements is rather more exciting than what much of our players produce, including Tyrique George.
For all George's potential, if you want to win football matches, then we have to have players that will produce goals regularly.
Potential is meaningless if Everton football club are not the beneficiaries on the pitch.
13 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:24:55
14 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:32:24
He was never going to produce the same output in a Moyes team
15 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:56:00
0 goals
0 assists
2 shots on target
I like him, I think there is more there over the longer term. However, the players need to push their own case by creating, scoring and hitting the target better than the above, regardless of who is in dugout.
This is cut throat sport, not charity. We need players that will step up to the plate.
Without hiding behind the manager has he truly stepped up? I think the answer is no, as he isn't able to deliver that just yet. Which is not unsurprising as he is still only a kid.
To be successful next season, we need a team of players that will deliver 60 goals plus. I struggle to see how the current side can get anywhere near that, so any signings coming in have to be around solving that issue.
Wilson is a missed opportunity for a good technical footballer, that will play well for next 3 years.
16 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:58:42
17 Posted 24/06/2026 at 13:02:44
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1 Posted 24/06/2026 at 10:48:10
After just 210 minutes, in EFC Blue.