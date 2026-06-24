Harry Diamond 24/06/2026 17comments  |  Jump to last

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton are not expected to activate the £25m purchase option in Tyrique George's loan from Chelsea.

George joined Everton on loan in the January transfer window but was given limited minutes to impress across the second half of the campaign. The 20-year-old made only one start in the Premier League and totalled just 210 minutes, despite the Toffees decline in results and performances across the run-in.

The Athletic are reporting that Everton are not prepared to meet the purchase option, though have not entirely ruled out re-signing George if new terms can be agreed. Everton are deliberating whether to negotiate a new deal with Chelsea or pursue other targets.

It's a similar stance to Jack Grealish. Everton hold an option to sign Grealish permanently for £50m but will not meet that fee.

The club remain open to bringing Grealish back to Hill Dickinson Stadium next season if the financial package of a deal makes sense. However, Grealish earns around £300,000-a-week at Manchester City and his wages represent a stumbling block to his return.

Everton are in the market for a right-sided forward, and both Grealish and George favour a role from the left. Alongside a right-sided player, Everton could enter the market for further wide options in the event of departures.

Dwight McNeil saw a transfer to Crystal Palace breakdown in the January transfer window and is expected to move on this summer. Iliman Ndiaye's future is also up in the air. The Senegal international has been open in his desire to play Champions League football, with reported interest from Premier League rivals.

 

Reader Comments (17)

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Jack Convery
1 Posted 24/06/2026 at 10:48:10
Que surprise.

After just 210 minutes, in EFC Blue.
Michael Kenrick
2 Posted 24/06/2026 at 10:48:23
Another potential goalscorer spurned. Such a pity.

But he was never going to get a decent run under the idiot that is our manager. Tyrique is far too forward-thinking in his approach to the game and shows an insatiable desire to run toward goal with the ball at his feet, and then actually try and score!

No doubt the fact that he failed to do so in the paltry handful of chances our Supreme Leader deemed him worthy of will be used to justify such a decision.
Brian Harrison
3 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:08:31
Michael

On X they are saying that while Everton wont make the transfer permanent they are trying to negotiate another loan deal, and speculation is they are trying to do another loan deal for Grealish.
Maybe this is as much to do with how much is in the transfer kitty as whether the club want to sign George and Grealish on permanent deals.
I would hope if they do another loan deal for George its with a guarantee to buy at the end of the loan deal.
John Collins
4 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:16:24
Or.

Tyrique George passed on the Everton deal.
Tony Abrahams
5 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:17:29
The story I was told was that the club want him, but the kid doesn’t want to commit himself because he doesn’t have enough faith in the manager, giving him enough game time. The second part of the story was that Moyes, wants to sign Harry Wilson, instead.

Moyes, wants experience, I honestly don’t believe there is anything wrong with that, but I can see it now, he’s signing him to play in the team, whereas my own opinion is that we need to start concentrating a little bit more on the overall squad, rather than the team, otherwise we will never be able to push on whilst also trying to be competitive in the cup competitions.
Stu Darlington
6 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:44:36
Agree with you about squad development Tony.Our squad has been too thin and lacking in depth and quality for too long now
If we are to be contenders next season we need to have a squad of players capable of doing it,given all that can happen over a season with injuries,overseas cup competitions,friendly internationals etc.
All seems to have gone quiet on the Harry Wilson front.Is it still a possibility or is he headed abroad?
Kevin Naylor
7 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:48:33
Much rather sign Tomas Soucek said nobody,
Dave Lynch
8 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:48:38
Harry Wilson signed for Leeds.
Whilst our supposed manager is the other side of the world.
Clive Rogers
9 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:50:08
Harry Wilson would be a “not very exciting” signing
Dave Lynch
10 Posted 24/06/2026 at 11:54:56
Clive, Wilson is a very good footballer, a late developer but so was Vardy.
David West
11 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:05:20
I'd rather have Wilson myself.
Another loan wouldn't be a bad move, especially if mcneil goes, Grealish still unknown and Ndiaye looking like he's off too.
Ian Bennett
12 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:13:55
Harry Wilson scored 10 goals and 7 assists.

17 goal involvements is rather more exciting than what much of our players produce, including Tyrique George.

For all George's potential, if you want to win football matches, then we have to have players that will produce goals regularly.

Potential is meaningless if Everton football club are not the beneficiaries on the pitch.
Ian Horan
13 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:24:55
Ian @12 to be fair to George he cant score or assist whilst sitting on the bench!! We will sign no dynamic pacey young players whilst KITAP1 remains our manager. Wr are in a sorry position and in anothet false dawn for our rebirth. Great new stadium and far better commercial deals getting found, sadly our football is still 20th century crap
Sean Herbert
14 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:32:24
Not disappointed to see Wilson sign for Leeds. He has really only had the one good season and that was in an attacking team.

He was never going to produce the same output in a Moyes team
Ian Bennett
15 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:56:00
How many goals and assists has he got in his 11 Epl appearences?

0 goals
0 assists
2 shots on target

I like him, I think there is more there over the longer term. However, the players need to push their own case by creating, scoring and hitting the target better than the above, regardless of who is in dugout.

This is cut throat sport, not charity. We need players that will step up to the plate.

Without hiding behind the manager has he truly stepped up? I think the answer is no, as he isn't able to deliver that just yet. Which is not unsurprising as he is still only a kid.

To be successful next season, we need a team of players that will deliver 60 goals plus. I struggle to see how the current side can get anywhere near that, so any signings coming in have to be around solving that issue.

Wilson is a missed opportunity for a good technical footballer, that will play well for next 3 years.
Kevin Molloy
16 Posted 24/06/2026 at 12:58:42
wow has Harry Wilson gone to Leeds? I'd have thought we'd have been all over that. Free transfer, quality player. It's difficult to sell the club when you're thousands of miles away though I suppose.
Christy Ring
17 Posted 24/06/2026 at 13:02:44
Did anyone really think we were going to sign George, Moyes never gave him when he was here on loan, he's too young at 20 for Moyes. It looks like Leeds have signed Wilson, would he not have been a good addition for free, and sell McNeill? Then again Moyes isn't too worried about transfers, doing punditry at the World Cup, totally ridiculous, there's no other Premiership manager over there?

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