26/06/2026

Yakubu Ayegbeni will be the first guest joining ToffeeWeb in the upcoming weeks for our upcoming Once a Blue series.

The Nigerian forward arrived as a club record signing from Middlesbrough in 2007, and scored 33 goals in 107 games for the Blues across three-and-a-half seasons.

Yakubu and will be sitting down with us on a fortnightly basis to chat all things Everton in the coming weeks.

Ahead of next week’s first conversation, ToffeeWeb members are invited to submit questions for the Once a Blue Q&A segment. Questions can be left in the comments, and a selection will be featured in the interview.