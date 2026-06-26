Harry Diamond 26/06/2026 3comments  |  Jump to last

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Yakubu Ayegbeni will be the first guest joining ToffeeWeb in the upcoming weeks for our upcoming Once a Blue series.

The Nigerian forward arrived as a club record signing from Middlesbrough in 2007, and scored 33 goals in 107 games for the Blues across three-and-a-half seasons.

Yakubu and will be sitting down with us on a fortnightly basis to chat all things Everton in the coming weeks. 

Ahead of next week’s first conversation, ToffeeWeb members are invited to submit questions for the Once a Blue Q&A segment. Questions can be left in the comments, and a selection will be featured in the interview.

Don't forget to also enter the competition to win a 2026/27 Everton shirt. To enter, make sure you are following all of ToffeeWeb’s social media channels, including subscribing to the newly-launched YouTube channel that will host each edition’s full Once a Blue chat.

Social Links:

Entries close on Monday 29 June, with the winner announced that weekend.

 

Reader Comments (3)

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Jack Convery
1 Posted 26/06/2026 at 13:05:18
My question, Can he be available to play in August ?
John Collins
2 Posted 26/06/2026 at 13:10:31
Deffo.
He's only 35
Andrew Ellams
3 Posted 26/06/2026 at 13:16:03
I think he's actually playing at the World Cup in a Lukaku shirt.

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