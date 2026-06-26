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Yakubu will be the first guest joining ToffeeWeb for our Once a Blue series
Yakubu Ayegbeni will be the first guest joining ToffeeWeb in the upcoming weeks for our upcoming Once a Blue series.
The Nigerian forward arrived as a club record signing from Middlesbrough in 2007, and scored 33 goals in 107 games for the Blues across three-and-a-half seasons.
Yakubu and will be sitting down with us on a fortnightly basis to chat all things Everton in the coming weeks.
Ahead of next week’s first conversation, ToffeeWeb members are invited to submit questions for the Once a Blue Q&A segment. Questions can be left in the comments, and a selection will be featured in the interview.
Don't forget to also enter the competition to win a 2026/27 Everton shirt. To enter, make sure you are following all of ToffeeWeb’s social media channels, including subscribing to the newly-launched YouTube channel that will host each edition’s full Once a Blue chat.
Social Links:
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X: Follow here.
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Instagram: Follow here.
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Facebook: Follow here.
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YouTube: Subscribe here.
Entries close on Monday 29 June, with the winner announced that weekend.
Reader Comments (3)
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2 Posted 26/06/2026 at 13:10:31
He's only 35
3 Posted 26/06/2026 at 13:16:03
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1 Posted 26/06/2026 at 13:05:18