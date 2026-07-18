18/07/2026



(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

I think I already know what the general reaction will be in the comments when this piece is published.

David Moyes is definitely not the flavour of the month among Evertonians. Even six or seven weeks on from that disastrous end to the campaign, there’s still a lot of frustration directed the Scot’s way. And, fairly so.

Moyes needs a strong start to the season; he, and Everton, can’t afford a poor run to get the 2026-27 campaign rolling. The pressure would be ramped right up, and serious questions would need to be asked of the club’s leadership.

If Everton could have got a standout candidate to replace Moyes ahead of this season, then I wouldn’t have been closed off to it. However, I’m relatively okay with the 63-year-old remaining in place, for next season, anyway — albeit, I would like to see him placed under proper scrutiny from those above him, and there needs to be a clearer sense of alignment across the board.

But I would not want Moyes to be in place this time next year, barring a clearly outstanding campaign and a shift in his methods towards a more progressive approach when it comes to blooding new or younger players.

And that could be a problem, not because my opinion counts for anything, but because as it stands, Moyes has less than a year left to run on his deal and there is no real clarity on what comes next, for anyone involved.

In theory, I have no problem with Moyes going into the last year of his deal, as long as it is soon made abundantly clear what the plan is. I trust Moyes not to give up or phone it in — something his predecessor, Sean Dyche, definitely did.

However, all parties involved must know the score, and the fans and media must, too. If not, then come November or December, the inevitable questions will arrive over Moyes’s future — more uncertainty.

Uncertainty kills progress. And what could be the impact on Everton’s transfer dealings, if players aren’t sure who their manager will be?

So, what do TFG and Angus Kinnear do? Do they wait until the last possible moment to make a call on Moyes, or do they hedge their bets?

Could TFG offer Moyes a contract extension, to cover themselves, but perhaps include a get-out clause? Now, that’s easier said than done — Moyes, of course, would have to agree to that, and why would he?

That’s where tough negotiators come into play; Nick Hammond, who has been brought in for this very reason. Take it or leave it, David, but this is your chance to secure your future, one way or another.

I’m not advocating for Moyes to get a new deal, to be clear. I would prefer him not to, but it’s also not great business for such a key figure to be entering the final months of their deal, and I could see the logic in Everton biting the bullet, as it were — they would have to be prepared, though, for some serious backlash, and maybe ask themselves whether it would be worth it.

If Everton start the season well, then perhaps that is when the club would pull the trigger. Give Moyes his extra year, or even just state that this will definitely be his final season, and give everyone clarity on the situation.

Uncertainty, though, can’t continue for too much longer.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb