Harry Diamond 03/07/2026 5comments  |  Jump to last

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Yakubu Ayegbeni has urged Everton to tie Iliman Ndiaye down to a new contract and believes now is not the right time for the 26-year-old to move on.
 
Ndiaye set alarm bells off around his future after opening up on a desire to play Champions League football recently, amid reports that the Senegal international is stalling on a new deal.
 
Ndiaye has been a key part of the Everton side since arriving from Marseille in 2024 and has reportedly attracted attention from Premier League rivals.
 
Speaking exclusively to ToffeeWeb, Yakubu named Ndiaye as the current player he'd most like to play alongside and compared him to former favourite Steven Pienaar.
 
"He plays a bit like Steven Pienaar, Iliman. He plays exactly like another Steven Pienaar. I would enjoy playing with him in the same team because he has that vision, knows how to dribble, and how to pass the ball forward," he said.
 
"For me, as a striker, I just want those moves in the 18-yard box, and I think he can really, really pass it to me, and I wish I were still young to go back there to play with him, and it will be nice. He's another good one."
 
Asked whether Ndiaye's recent comments should represent a concern for David Moyes, Yakubu said Everton need to do all they can to secure his future.
 
"For sure, when you play so well, and he’s been brilliant for us, when you play so well, a lot of interest will come. I just want the club to tie him down and give him another contract. For me, I don’t think it’s the right time for him to move, and we still need him.
 
"I know sometimes players want to move on, but he’s another one we need to keep. I think he helps the team a lot. He’s so good, good with the ball, good with his feet. We need to bring a couple of players to build (around him), and we can start thinking about Europe."
 

Reader Comments (5)

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Alan J Thompson
1 Posted 03/07/2026 at 15:56:17
Ndiaye, Dibling, George, Nakamura, we can't be signing all of them albeit their wages might be covered by not signing Grealish.
John Collins
2 Posted 03/07/2026 at 16:59:09
Difficult one.
Jack was ripped a few times in here, accused of chewing the ball on many occasions last season.
My own take on that is he had no passing options available due to the immobility of our players.
You could see him, head on a swivel looking for a passing option that wasn't there.
He would improve in a fast passing, progressive team.
Whether we will play that fast, front foot football is a different story.
Probably not under the current manager.
Mike Gaynes
3 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:44:39
"Chewing the ball"

I love that! My new favorite expression.
Jim Bennings
4 Posted 03/07/2026 at 19:44:27
Grealish and Ndiaye are two players that throughout most of last season were mentally one step ahead of the rest of the team

Ndiaye did burn out badly after March but we forget at times how good he is with the ball, if he has better strikers with more football brain in front of him and more attacking fullbacks overlapping, same can be said of Jack, you'd see a player with far more assists and probably more goals themselves.

What else do they have in midfield or wide area's to actually help supply those two themselves?

Nothing is the true answer.
Mal van Schaick
5 Posted 04/07/2026 at 08:13:12
Moyes will play him at right full back at this rate.

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