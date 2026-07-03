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Yakubu urges Everton to tie down Iliman Ndiaye with new deal, insists now is not the time to leave
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2 Posted 03/07/2026 at 16:59:09
Jack was ripped a few times in here, accused of chewing the ball on many occasions last season.
My own take on that is he had no passing options available due to the immobility of our players.
You could see him, head on a swivel looking for a passing option that wasn't there.
He would improve in a fast passing, progressive team.
Whether we will play that fast, front foot football is a different story.
Probably not under the current manager.
3 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:44:39
I love that! My new favorite expression.
4 Posted 03/07/2026 at 19:44:27
Ndiaye did burn out badly after March but we forget at times how good he is with the ball, if he has better strikers with more football brain in front of him and more attacking fullbacks overlapping, same can be said of Jack, you'd see a player with far more assists and probably more goals themselves.
What else do they have in midfield or wide area's to actually help supply those two themselves?
Nothing is the true answer.
5 Posted 04/07/2026 at 08:13:12
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1 Posted 03/07/2026 at 15:56:17