03/07/2026



(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Yakubu Ayegbeni has urged Everton to tie Iliman Ndiaye down to a new contract and believes now is not the right time for the 26-year-old to move on.

Ndiaye has been a key part of the Everton side since arriving from Marseille in 2024 and has reportedly attracted attention from Premier League rivals.

Speaking exclusively to ToffeeWeb, Yakubu named Ndiaye as the current player he'd most like to play alongside and compared him to former favourite Steven Pienaar.

"He plays a bit like Steven Pienaar, Iliman. He plays exactly like another Steven Pienaar. I would enjoy playing with him in the same team because he has that vision, knows how to dribble, and how to pass the ball forward," he said.

"For me, as a striker, I just want those moves in the 18-yard box, and I think he can really, really pass it to me, and I wish I were still young to go back there to play with him, and it will be nice. He's another good one."

Asked whether Ndiaye's recent comments should represent a concern for David Moyes, Yakubu said Everton need to do all they can to secure his future.

"For sure, when you play so well, and he’s been brilliant for us, when you play so well, a lot of interest will come. I just want the club to tie him down and give him another contract. For me, I don’t think it’s the right time for him to move, and we still need him.

"I know sometimes players want to move on, but he’s another one we need to keep. I think he helps the team a lot. He’s so good, good with the ball, good with his feet. We need to bring a couple of players to build (around him), and we can start thinking about Europe."

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