22/07/2026





In a month’s time, Everton will kick-off their Premier League campaign by taking on Crystal Palace at home.

We’re only just one game into pre-season, with matches against Bolton Wanderers and Stoke City to come in the next week before the Toffees head off to Germany for fixtures against Hamburg and Stuttgart. Clashes with Newcastle United and Lille round out pre-season.

And while there’s still plenty of time for Everton to address issues, and it’s not yet the time to panic, we are now essentially on the countdown towards the 2026-27 campaign, and there is still lots of work to do.

Only two signings have come in (discounting Merlin Röhl’s loan move being turned permanent, which was set in stone anyway) — Tyrique George, who spent the back half of last season here anyway, and Hayden Hackney.

Everton still don’t have a right-back — in fact, the movement has mainly been outgoings in that position, with Seamus Coleman leaving and talks continuing over Nathan Patterson’s potential exit.

And while Everton are clearly attempting to find value in the market while also attempting to bring in their high-priority targets, it’s probably fair to say it’s time to get a move on.

There’s a need to keep cool heads, that’s for sure, but the closer August gets, the more the pressure will ramp up.

Everton can’t just focus on right-backs, either; they need another winger — and if Iliman Ndiaye were to leave, another two (Jack Grealish is an obvious candidate, but a deal must be struck with Manchester City) — and they should really be targeting a left-back, with Adam Aznou sent on loan if he is not going to get the required minutes next season.

They also need a natural defensive midfielder, while we are still in the dark as to the future of Idrissa Gueye.

The clock’s ticking, and that’s without touching on the prospect of selling players: Dwight McNeil needs to be moved on, while Tim Iroegbunam and Carlos Alcaraz could attract interest later in the window, even if the club aren’t necessarily desperate to part ways with them. If an offer comes in for Mark Travers, it’s likely to be accepted, meaning a back-up goalkeeper could be on the agenda.

All in all, it just feels Everton have been a bit too slow. I have written time and time again about the need for urgency and while both of the deals so far have shown that ensuring a deal is done on the club’s terms is sensible, as the window progresses, that patience will wear thin.

As mentioned, there’s no need to panic just yet, but this time next week, there just has to have been some more movement. We cannot be so thin on the ground heading into the key bulk of pre-season, when it becomes not just about fitness, but about sharpness and the tactical side of the game; of how Everton will be looking to play and develop in 2026-27.

There’s a lot to do, and this recruitment team has had long enough to get a plan together. They really do need to begin executing it with a bit more speed.

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