A look at Uefa’s FFP, what they mean for Everton and how we solve our problems
Given Everton's prospects of finishing in the European-qualification places have improved somewhat under Ancelotti, it’s worth examining how Uefa rules may impact Everton as against just the Premier League regulations
For some time there has been a recognition that Everton have had to consider carefully the Premier League Profit & Sustainability rules (usually incorrectly referred to as Financial Fair Play), particularly the maximum permitted losses of £105 million over a rolling 3-year period.
I suspect because there was little prospect, towards the latter days of Silva’s time in charge, of immediate European qualification, little attention was placed upon how Everton’s financial performance might stack up against Uefa’s very different Financial Fair Play rules.
However, given those prospects have improved somewhat under Ancelotti, it’s worth examining how Uefa rules may impact Everton as against just the Premier League regulations. It’s also worth looking at the importance of European qualification.
I’ll begin with Uefa’s reasoning for Financial Fair Play to exist. (For the purposes of this, I will ignore the more political reasons relating to advantaging the largest European clubs.)
Financial Fair Play (FFP) exists with two primary objectives in mind:
To create an obligation for clubs to “balance the books” over a period of time
To create an obligation for clubs to meet all transfer, employee and social and tax authorities’ payment commitments
Clearly for Everton, it is the former rather than the latter that gives rise to concern.
FFP is monitored by a separate body to Uefa, the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB). The CFCB consists of two chambers, one which is investigatory and the other adjudicatory. The CFCB has wide-ranging powers, but importantly can operate with a large degree of discretion in executing such.
Investigatory powers
The main consideration for Everton is the “Break-even requirement” (Article 58).
In the broadest of terms, clubs are expected to break even over a 3-year monitoring period. There is a permitted “acceptable deviation” of €5 million. However, that can increase to €30 million if covered entirely by equity participants (shareholders) and/or other related parties.
The monitoring period differs depending upon the financial performance of the club. It includes historical data and projections for future performance. The standard monitoring period is the year in which the club is competing in Uefa competition (assuming we qualify next season, that would be 2020-21) know as “T”; the previous year (this season 2019-20), “T-1” and the preceding year (2018-19 – the year of the latest accounts), known as “T-2”.
Thus, in the first instance, the CFCB would look at last year, this year, and next year in checking for compliance or breach of FFP.
If a breach was apparent or likely, then CFCB move the 3-year monitoring period a year forward – in Everton’s case, they would look at T-1 (2019-20), T (2020-21), and T+1 (2021-22).
For completeness, there can be a breach based on six different criteria – (i) going concern; (ii) negative equity; (iii) break-even result; (iv) unsustainable debt for T-1; (v) unsustainable debt for T; and (vi) player transfer balances outstanding greater than €100 million.
For Everton, criteria iii would be the likely concern.
Break-even requirement
The break-even figure is calculated by looking at the balance between income and expenditure.
Income for these purposes includes gate receipts, sponsorship, advertising, broadcast rights, commercial activities, Uefa revenue, other operating income, and finally player trading profits.
The notable exceptions in terms of income are profits through the disposal of fixed assets – for example, the sale of a club’s stadium, and any income transactions with related parties that are deemed to be above fair value. The club, in the first instance, determines that fair value.
Expenses include wages, other operating costs, amortisation costs, non-stadium finance costs, and dividend payments.
Several items are not included in the expenses, including youth development costs, community development costs, women’s football activities and finally the costs which are directly attributable to stadium construction or modification and or leasehold improvements.
Discretion
As mentioned earlier, the CFCB has considerable discretion when examining the potential for a breach. Among other considerations, they can look at the quantum of losses (clearly, the greater the losses, the greater the implications in a negative sense) but also the trend (reducing losses would be viewed more positively).
The CFCB can also request a long-term business plan which would look at the projected financial performance and future financing for up to T+4 – in Everton’s case, that would be projecting forward to 2024-25.
Additionally, for example, factors such as the size of the playing squad can be a factor. Marcel Brands's optimal 23-member squad falls within the 25-member limit specified within the rules.
Within the investigatory chamber, the chief investigator can dismiss the case, agree with the defendant a settlement, impose disciplinary measures limited to a warning, a reprimand, issue a fine limited to €200,000, or refer the case to the adjudicatory chamber.
The settlement can include withholding Uefa prize monies, restricting registration of new players in Uefa competitions, and/or placing a limit on the number of players or the aggregate wages of the players registered for Uefa competitions.
Adjudicatory chamber
The adjudicatory chamber receives evidence from the chief investigator and asks initially for a written submission from the defendant. At the discretion of the Chair, or at the request of the defendant, an oral hearing may be arranged.
Once all the evidence is presented and all deliberations are heard, the adjudicatory chamber reaches a decision by simple majority, subject to a quorum of three.
The disciplinary measures consist of the following:
The chamber has the right to suspend the disciplinary actions subject to the conditions they place on the defendant and compliance thereof.
The defendant has the right of appeal. In this event, the decision can only be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
So, how likely are Everton to be in breach of the break-even requirement?
Assuming Everton were to qualify for the Europa League, then the period that would be subject to investigation would be this current financial year (2019-20) and the following two years, 2020-21 and 2021-22.
It’s obviously hugely difficult to project accurately what future profitability will be when a key component will be player trading. However, based on what is known about likely turnover, costs and player trading so far this year (2019-20), (turnover £220 million, costs £340 million) plus player trading profit (est £60 million) shows a loss of £60 million before adjusting for youth, community, women’s and any financing costs and any no-capitalised costs also associated with Bramley-Moore Dock.
It is difficult to see in this year for the purposes of FFP calculations a loss smaller than £20 million (€23 million) for 2019-20.
In the following 2 years, income would rise due to participation in Europe (assuming qualification), but it is difficult to see a reduction in expenses to make the club comply with the break-even requirement under the FFP regulations, without a significant contribution from player trading (as is the case for this year, 2019-20) but also that being repeated.
In the absence of a huge and (less than obvious) increase in income, whatever losses the business makes over the next 3 years, and they seem inevitable, the shortfall will have to be made up in player trading profits.
Both Ancelotti and Brands have a significant task ahead of them, namely to reduce the squad size, improve the quality of the squad, keep cost increases on wages and amortisation at a minimum, whilst selling sufficiently valuable players to meet the projected calculated losses.
It might be that Everton can trade on the discretion built into Financial Fair Play to present a 4- or 5-year business plan that satisfies the CFCB. Perversely, it’s obvious that we need European football to advance as a club. In qualifying for European football we make the financial constraints in which we find ourselves even tighter.
Winning trophies & success in Europe would help
There is, of course, another solution and that’s to progress further in the Europa League – finalists can budget for £35-40 million in revenue. Even better is qualification for Champions League. Qualification at Group stages would solve our immediate compliance issues.
So perhaps, whilst we must plan financially for not qualifying for such, the easier way of solving our problems is to become much more successful much more quickly than planned.
At least with Ancelotti on board, we have some semblance of hope on that count.
2 Posted 16/02/2020 at 02:09:48
Add a bit more deadwood on top and the task of rebuilding would be made simpler, if not easier - finding a replacement to Richarlison notwithstanding
3 Posted 16/02/2020 at 02:38:18
We sold Lookman and Gueye for good money, we might have to sell Jonjoe Kenny if it's good money as well, but we would have to buy Sidibe. Maybe bringing JJK back would do instead.
I think we're in for a good surprises this summer, depending on how our season ends. COYB.
4 Posted 16/02/2020 at 04:37:23
The crux of 2019/2020 results lies in the PL's assessment of the naming rights option with USM. If that is approved, the club is going to be fine on both the EPL and UEFA FFP fronts.
Also, this was always going to be the worst 3 year period as the massively bloated wage bill in 2018 and 2019 ate into all the gains in turnover & player trading the club has made. I expect to see a player trading profit from the period 2019-2020 as the book loss on Klaassen was more than offset by book gains on Vlasic, Lookman, Robinson, Williams
With the offloading of many players all projections point towards us being in better shape going forward.
European FFP in my view is softer than EPL FFP rules. The fact is that when we play in the competition, our 2019/20 (T) and 2020/2021 (T+1) results will show a positive trajectory compared to previous years. In the FFP debate I posted an extensive account of how the rules do view positive trading trajectory in a good light.
The harshest penalties have been imposed on clubs showing a negative trajectory. I need to find an article which listed all the clubs who were not break even and yet had not been sanctioned due to one of the myriad of exceptions that are available.
Also, City's ban as I understand it is because they apparently fiddled with their figures:
"..overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016", adding that the club "failed to cooperate in the investigation".
The crux lies in this naming options approval - if it is (a) allowed and (b) included in normal operating income we should be fine.
I am doubtful we will sell Richarlison in the summer.
Much of whether a player stays or goes depends on the players agent.
It seems, apparently, that Richarlison's agent is the Iranian Kia Joorabchian who is very good mates with Moshiri. Bernard's too.
The one I worry about (ironically) is Moise Kean. If he comes good, I suspect Raiola will engineer a move.
5 Posted 16/02/2020 at 08:23:47
If you haven't read it already, I would urge you to check out Martin Samuel's response to City's punishment. He revelas how Liverpool and United enjoy special privileges and leverage with the footballing authorities that even other elite sides, like City, are denied.
Personally, I would be all for letting LFC, Utd, Real, Barca, Juve and Bayern go off and from their own super league and let the rest of us reclaim football. Since those overlord clubs feed on success at the expense of us underlings, it wouldn't take long before they get upset and hurt at finding themselves not winning big every year or, most likely, having to endure Real Madrid win everything 9 years out of 10, seeing how even among the elite, Real seem to be top banana.
6 Posted 16/02/2020 at 08:24:10
1. Why Ancelloti is persevering with all the players we don't like. We need these players to come good because the high volume buying and selling is unsustainable financially and bad for team spirit / footballing stability too. Fortunately Ancelloti is getting performances out of those written off entirely. Only Sigurdsson is yet to show some form (and at least he's working hard / not sulking).
2. Why only one signing in Jan - and why that signing was under £1m for a 17 year old.
3. Why Brands has been chopping deadwood as best he can since he's been here. Lots more still to chop from a weird first team squad and even weirder u-23 squad with players who are miles off the first team having contracts into their mid 20s.
4. The rumours of a Richarlison sale. That would be deeply shit. As Richarlison is possibly our one player in the attacking third who looks Champions League ready.
All in all, this reinforces the buy young and buy cheap strategy + development of the academy. Happily that also makes sense from a football point of view also. Hungry young players on the up who we can flog for no loss (often profit as per lookman, vlasic and onyekuru) even if it doesn't work out.
Maybe no big signings this summer then - which would be a shame as we certainly need about 2 quality players to lift us to the next level (in addition to return for Gomes, Gbamin and Gordon coming good).
Hopefully we can hang on to Richarlison at least one more season - as success seems like the only other way to help balance the books and allow a bit of transfer trading on quality players.
7 Posted 16/02/2020 at 08:33:22
8 Posted 16/02/2020 at 08:37:50
For fear of banging the old drum it is so annoying to reflect on the amount of money that has been 'blown' on ridiculous transfers for very mediocre players, and the equally ridiculous contracts and wages.
While it's no use crying over spilt milk, or wishing to reverse the water that has flown under the bridge, we can only look to the future and trust that any future business will be conducted more wisely.
The fact we now at long last have a World Class Manager who is happy to be with us, is definitely a bonus and does augur well for the future of Everton Football Club.
9 Posted 16/02/2020 at 09:10:34
Only Brands and Ancelotti are guilt free when it comes to wasting money on shite. The rest of the people who authorised that idiotic spree are still in their roles...
I’m hoping, like everyone else, that between Brands and Ancelotti they can fix us. But, I do worry certain powerful characters up high will somehow fuck us again and cause Brands and Ancelotti to leave early..
Winning will help enormously. Qualifying will help enormously. I suppose we just have to roll with the punches
10 Posted 16/02/2020 at 09:14:54
Everton need a large sponsorship from a fair value source. That fair value is the stadium. Other clubs have used airlines for transformative deals. However if USM can be connected with Moshiri (and a cursory glance says they easily can be) then they are no good.
11 Posted 16/02/2020 at 09:15:00
Jay, can you post a link to the Samuels article please?
12 Posted 16/02/2020 at 09:19:04
The ‘water that has flown under the bridge’ was presumably off a duck’s back.
13 Posted 16/02/2020 at 09:27:53
This is what we, or any other ambitious club, are facing if we ever seriously challenge the status quo. It’s a closed shop, a cartel where the law of Omerta is practised.
I have no particular feelings towards Man City but the established super powers are out to destroy them. The same clubs that have been cheating for decades. The same clubs who make and break the rules to their own benefit. The same clubs who have a veto over European and world football. The same clubs who introduced FFP to protect themselves.
We should be worried about this, very worried.
14 Posted 16/02/2020 at 09:35:48
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8005751/Financial-Fair-Play-UEFA-protection-racket-payback-clubs-hate-Manchester-City.html
15 Posted 16/02/2020 at 09:52:37
16 Posted 16/02/2020 at 10:05:56
17 Posted 16/02/2020 at 10:17:02
If this triggers up update in ffp so much the better.
18 Posted 16/02/2020 at 10:31:48
This is EFCs time and no screw ups can be afforded. Take the lessons learnt from previous clubs with FFP, breeches.
What’s happening at City we don’t want to see happening here, now nor never. There could also be a space now in the so called a Sky Top Six.
EFC must get geared up to step up to the plate on the park, in the board room, and overall as a club, galvanised to move forward and progress.
Everton counts, it’s our time and with Carlo and Dunc, with some luck we can qualify for Europe this season.
Let’s beat Arsenal, and see where we are in the league. No doubt VAR will be massive in the run in.
We need a few slices of luck.
19 Posted 16/02/2020 at 10:46:55
The whole situation seems a minefield in terms of trying to predict where Everton stand on this. I shudder at the thought that we might get rid of somebody like Richarlison to help us with FFP. I'm more encouraged by the point about "positive trading trajectory" and "the myriad of exceptions" (as per Amit).
20 Posted 16/02/2020 at 10:54:51
If Carlo can get a regular tune out of Walcott and Schneiderlin, that would really save us having to go into the transfer market for replacements. Tosun is probably done with us now although one can only hope he scores a few in South London so we can sell him on.
What has happened at City goes to show that we need to be careful. While we haven't spent as much as them and were starting out from a better place when the new money came in if you look at league position and size of fanbase, they had their new ground which meant they could accelerate their business faster.
I reckon the next two years will have to be modest: acquiring bargains where possible (Mr Brands will be important there) perhaps seeing a couple of big money sales and not doing what we did in the summer of 2017. The age of the squad must be kept down so there doesn't come a time when there's a necessity to replace a handful of players simultaneously. Fortunately we have brought in plenty of names under 27 during the last 2 years.
This should ensure that we are cash rich enough to go out and buy when Carlo needs specific positions filled due to age or injury.
It's not sexy nor exciting but we've been there and look what happened. You can't spend like we did over the course of 2 years and finish outside the Top 4 while paying out compensation for 3 sacked coaches. It's not sustainable.
Funnily enough, we might now be in a position where we return to the model under Moyes (albeit less austere) putting emphasis on the exceptionally well paid coach to get the best from what he has.
In that respect I am positive as under Moyes and Martinez - who was asked to operate in a similar fashion - we were exposed to taking punts on the likes of Drenthe and McGeady. Thankfully we've upgraded beyond that now and just have to bide our time.
21 Posted 16/02/2020 at 11:12:56
22 Posted 16/02/2020 at 11:17:25
I don't care about Man City only the unfairness of these rules, and I hope that when they take it to the court of arbitration it is thrown out. Then they can challenge the existence of these rules. Problem is that they will still have the cartel voting for the status quo.
23 Posted 16/02/2020 at 11:23:52
I have also been keeping a close eye on Lewis Gibson on loan at Fleetwood. He will save us a fortune. Joey Barton has done nothing but rave about him. They have won all five games since he arrived, they hadn't won in 4 before. He's formed a very solid partnership with a certain Callum Connolly. They have only conceded 1 in the time he has been there and that was yesterday against a free-scoring Peterborough. One thing we know is Mr Barton will be making sure he has a nasty edge to him during games!
I think with him being placed in the first-team squad next season, Ancelotti may be happy with our centre-back options next season. Maybe just look to swap Keane for another.
24 Posted 16/02/2020 at 11:36:46
I'll correct my earlier references to PSG. They 'got away with it' because UEFA broke their own rules during their pursuit of them and lost the decision in arbitration because of that.
When people cite governing bodies as toothless for so long, don't be surprised when they grow teeth. Breaking the rules, then carrying on breaking them with contempt is the main issue here.
No sympathy from me.
25 Posted 16/02/2020 at 11:38:46
26 Posted 16/02/2020 at 11:48:24
It does look as if the strategy (Ancelotti / Brands) is to develop and bring through more of the U23s.
27 Posted 16/02/2020 at 11:54:26
All the top clubs dominate by cheque book – not just Man City.
28 Posted 16/02/2020 at 12:03:15
Barton has said we have a serious player on our hands many times. Connolly was apparently struggling at right-back for Fleetwood until Gibson arrived and they went three at the back, Connolly moved central also. Since then, they have both received huge amounts of praise from the manager. It seems Gibson plays to the left and by all accounts is pretty quick across the ground.
It seems to confirm what a few people on here were saying about him needing to play regularly as they had seen glimpses of a serious player in him. The league he's playing in will obviously also prepare him physically!
29 Posted 16/02/2020 at 12:15:38
Do we really need to waste 12 million on Sidibe when we have JJK?
Do we really need to go out and spend God knows how much on a centre half when we have Feeney and Gibson just waiting for a chance to prove themselves. We have to give our youngsters a shot before we bin them
Nobody wants to sell our best players but if we have too we have to be more savvy in their replacements
Sell Richie for 100 million then spend that amount on the new Niasse? Crazy
If Celtic can find Dick Van Dijk and Odsonne Edouard why can’t we?
We missed a great opportunity on a steal like McGinn we don’t have to keep spending millions on nomarks
30 Posted 16/02/2020 at 12:25:03
31 Posted 16/02/2020 at 12:25:11
1 Posted 16/02/2020 at 01:50:46
It boils down to us having a manager, instead of a little boy, that can get a tune out of this squad. We have the up and comers (we know who they are), and then those that haven’t hit the heights but we paid a kings ransom for (and we know who they are too).
In my opinion we have a good mix of age, experience and will... and of course we need Schneiderlin and Walcott to keep their form going. Regardless of FPP l actually think things have turned for the blues.
I’m looking up! Niasse and Tosun can go... to make way for a couple more. Apart from that l’m fairly happy with what we have and the improvement we expect to see. FPP will then take care of itself.