Everton target Tyler Dibling after hitting stumbling block over Takefusa Kubo price

| 25/07/2025



Everton have added Southampton’s Tyler Dibling to their list of targets to reinforce the right wing, according to transfer journalist Paul Joyce of The Times.

The 19-year-old broke through in the Premier League last season and made a strong impression despite the Saints’ relegation from the top flight.

A deal, however, is not imminent as the asking price could be a cause of concern.

Takefusa Kubo, who had also been a major target for the club this month, is also expected to be too expensive for the Blues.

David Moyes’ side are looking to add a number of players across different positions and the budget needs to be spread accordingly after the club signed French striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal and goalkeeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth.

“There is an expectation at the club that recruitment will run right to the very end of the transfer window, which closes on September 1, with Everton having arrived in the US for the Premier League Summer Series with a number of youngsters to make up the squad size,” the report added.

The signing of a right-winger has been a priority for Everton after both Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom left the club following the end of their loan spells. They have only been met with frustration in their search so far.

According to Joyce, Francisco Conceicao was the first-choice option, but Juventus signed him for £26.5million from FC Porto. Johan Bakayoko opted to move to RB Leipzig from PSV Eindhoven in a move worth €22million. Real Sociedad’s asking price for Takefusa Kubo is deemed too high.

