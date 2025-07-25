25/07/2025





Everton will face Bournemouth in the first match of the Premier League Summer Series in the United States.

The Toffees made the trip across the Atlantic on July 23 after playing three pre-season friendlies in England.

They drew 1-1 with Accrington Stanley and lost 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers in Lancashire. Charly Alcaraz and James Garner scored to give Everton a 2-1 win over Port Vale in the men’s team’s first match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, albeit played behind closed doors.

The players are still returning to match fitness and the next couple of weeks in the US will help the team get back to their best before their first Premier League season away from Goodison Park in 133 years.

Following the clash against Bournemouth, the Blues will take on West Ham United on July 30 in Chicago and Manchester United on August 3 in Atlanta.

Everton vs Bournemouth - Predicted lineup and team news

Everton team news

The Blues have travelled to the United States with a thin squad as transfer activity has been quiet so far. Mark Travers and Thierno Barry are the only new faces to arrive so far, and while Travers could start this game, Barry is expected to get some minutes from the bench.

The French striker joined the squad shortly before the trip to the US as he was granted a longer vacation following his participation in the U21 Euros.

Moyes will also be missing the services of star centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite on this tour. The 23-year-old, who committed to a longer deal with the club recently, picked up a minor niggle against Blackburn Rovers. He will remain at Finch Farm and follow a rehabilitation programme with Everton's medical staff as a precaution.

Charly Alcaraz and James Garner, who got on the scoresheet in the last game against Port Vale, are both expected to start, while Jake O’Brien could partner Michael Keane in the centre-back department.

Captain Seamus Coleman and vice-captain James Tarkowski are expected to miss out.

Everton predicted lineup vs Bournemouth

Everton predicted lineup: Travers; Patterson, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Alcaraz, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Ndiaye; Beto

When is Everton vs Bournemouth?

Everton will face Bournemouth in their first match of the Premier League Summer Series on Saturday, July 26. Kickoff is at 9:00 pm BST.

Where to watch Everton vs Bournemouth?

For fans in the UK, the Premier League Summer Series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. For those living in the US, the matches will be available live on NBC.

