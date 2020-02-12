Coleman: Europe would be a bonus but we have to go for it

Seamus Coleman says that Everton have their sights on possibly qualifying for Europe since the significant uptick in their form since early December.

The Blues have turned their faltering season around under the interim management of Duncan Ferguson and new full-time boss Carlo Ancelotti and currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League, just three points off fifth place, albeit having played one more game than all the teams around them with the exception of Sheffield United.

The rest of their rivals for the top-six or seven places will play this coming weekend as the split winter-break schedule continues but regardless of how results go, Everton are now very much part of the conversation around qualification for the Europa League.

“We've got to push for Europe,” Coleman told evertontv. “I think this club needs European football and we all want that.

“Especially here at Goodison, playing under the lights, it's exciting. It's something different. It's what we want for the Football Club.

“Where this football club wants to get in the next three, four, five years, it has to be wanting European football every year and if we can get it this year, that's a bonus.

“The mood around the training ground is great. If confidence is high and you're getting good results, the mood is always good.

“We're trying to catch those European places. A few months ago, we probably didn't think that was possible. But we're playing well now and just looking forward to every game.

