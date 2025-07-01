Five out-of-favour players worth loan enquiries

Everton are facing serious squad surgery this summer with mass outgoings leading to a large rebuild. Finding value will be key to the recruitment team and the loan market is one that will be assessed thoroughly.

We’ve profiled five out-of-favour players who could be loan opportunities for Everton this summer.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Chelsea)

Chelsea continue to stockpile talent at an absurd rate. Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens are the latest names set to join a squad bursting at the seams, with casualties sure to follow.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a name that should interest Everton. The 26-year-old followed Enzo Maresca from Leicester to Chelsea last summer but struggled to get a look in after his £30m move.

Though a regular in the club’s Europa Conference League triumph, he started just twice in the Premier League. With a Cole Palmer-sized roadblock to a first-choice role and Joao Pedro set to beef up the competition further, an exit looks sensible for Dewsbury-Hall in the peak years of his career.

With goal threat from midfield, he could be the ideal replacement for the departed Abdoulaye Doucoure and competition for Charly Alcaraz. A try-before-you-buy loan could make sense for all parties.

Joao Palhinha (Bayern Munich)

Joao Palhinha is another whose high-profile move has not panned out as planned. A ball-winning monster during two seasons at Fulham, he has failed to convince Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.

He made just six Bundesliga starts and needs minutes to retain his place in the Portugal set-up. Having topped the Premier League for tackles in successive seasons, a return to England could appeal.

Richarlison (Tottenham)

A romantic return or a backwards step? The jury is perhaps out. Richarlison retains plenty of admiration at Everton and has shown his mutual appreciation for the Blues since leaving for Spurs.

The transfer to North London has been a disappointment with injuries and inconsistency punctuating his time at Tottenham. His injury record of late is a concern, but 15 goals from 22 starts over the last two seasons is a respectable record. With next season a World Cup year and places up for grabs with Brazil, the 28-year-old needs assurances over his club role.

James McAtee (Manchester City)

Heavily linked with a move to Merseyside, James McAtee has reached the stage where he needs a first-team role. The 22-year-old returned to Manchester City last summer after two seasons on loan and scored seven times in 27 appearances across all competitions.

However, the arrival of Rayan Cherki has pushed him further down the pecking order and McAtee will have watched as former City teammates Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and Romeo Lavia have thrived since leaving the Etihad. Having just captained the England u-21 to European Championship success, a move looks on the agenda for McAtee.

Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal)

Mikel Arteta just loves signing defenders and Cristhian Mosquera is the next name set to be added to Arsenal’s options.

The Spaniard’s arrival will leave the Gunners with eight senior options capable of playing centre-back - and something’s got to give. Jakub Kiwior impressed in the absence of Gabriel last season and his versatility is something that appeals.

With Michael Keane’s future undecided and support for Vitalii Mykolenko missing, Kiwior’s arrival could kill two birds with one stone.

