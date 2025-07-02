02/07/2025





Jarrad’s staying home! The Blues’ star centre-back has committed to a long-term future at the club by signing a new 5-year deal which will keep him at Merseyside until June 2030.

Even though the 23-year-old had 2 years left on his contract, a new deal with better terms is a clear statement of intent from Everton’s new owners as they aim to begin a new era to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“I’m over the moon. It's been something we've been talking about since the end of the season and to get it signed now is something I'm really excited about,” he told the club website after putting pen to paper on his new deal.

“The trust the club's put in me and how many games I've played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player.”

Signed from Carlisle United in January 2020, Branthwaite made his first-team debut under Carlo Ancelotti.

He spent seasons on loan at Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven before establishing himself in the Everton first team. He established himself as a key figure during the 2023-24 season and was voted Everton's Players' Player and Supporters' Young Player of the Season.

He also made his England national team debut in 2024 and became a much-sought-after name during the transfer window. Everton even rejected two offers from Manchester United for Branthwaite last summer.

The 23-year-old helped Everton to a 13th-place finish in the league last season and was especially impressive under David Moyes during the second half of the campaign. He finished the season with 33 appearances across all competitions and, with him leading the backline along with Tarkowski, the Blues had excellent defensive numbers.

"We're delighted Jarrad has committed his future to us," said Moyes. "He is still only 23 and his best years are hopefully still ahead of him.

"We believe he can have a huge role to play in an exciting new era at the football club."

He has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs over the last few months, including Chelsea and Tottenham, but those speculations can be put to rest. Everton are set to begin a new era under The Friedkin Group and ensuring Branthwaite’s long-term future has been essential to those plans.

"I've been at Everton for 5½ years now and I've seen the change the club's had over the past 6 months," he said.

"It's very exciting for us as a team, as players, to have that going on in the background and obviously to be starting the new season at the new stadium.

"The ambition was a huge thing.

"The way the manager wants us to go as a team and what he wants us to do for next season and where he wants us to challenge for has had a big impact on the decision. I think you saw towards the end of last season as a team what we can do."

Branthwaite has made 75 Premier League appearances, including 69 starts, for the club and has played 86 times for the Blues in all competitions.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb