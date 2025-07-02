Season › 2024-25 › News Jarrad Branthwaite signs new 5-year deal with Everton Anjishnu Roy 02/07/2025 16comments | Jump to last Jarrad’s staying home! The Blues’ star centre-back has committed to a long-term future at the club by signing a new 5-year deal which will keep him at Merseyside until June 2030. Even though the 23-year-old had 2 years left on his contract, a new deal with better terms is a clear statement of intent from Everton’s new owners as they aim to begin a new era to Hill Dickinson Stadium. “I’m over the moon. It's been something we've been talking about since the end of the season and to get it signed now is something I'm really excited about,” he told the club website after putting pen to paper on his new deal. “The trust the club's put in me and how many games I've played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player.” Signed from Carlisle United in January 2020, Branthwaite made his first-team debut under Carlo Ancelotti. He spent seasons on loan at Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven before establishing himself in the Everton first team. He established himself as a key figure during the 2023-24 season and was voted Everton's Players' Player and Supporters' Young Player of the Season. He also made his England national team debut in 2024 and became a much-sought-after name during the transfer window. Everton even rejected two offers from Manchester United for Branthwaite last summer. The 23-year-old helped Everton to a 13th-place finish in the league last season and was especially impressive under David Moyes during the second half of the campaign. He finished the season with 33 appearances across all competitions and, with him leading the backline along with Tarkowski, the Blues had excellent defensive numbers. "We're delighted Jarrad has committed his future to us," said Moyes. "He is still only 23 and his best years are hopefully still ahead of him. "We believe he can have a huge role to play in an exciting new era at the football club." He has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs over the last few months, including Chelsea and Tottenham, but those speculations can be put to rest. Everton are set to begin a new era under The Friedkin Group and ensuring Branthwaite’s long-term future has been essential to those plans. "I've been at Everton for 5½ years now and I've seen the change the club's had over the past 6 months," he said. "It's very exciting for us as a team, as players, to have that going on in the background and obviously to be starting the new season at the new stadium. "The ambition was a huge thing. "The way the manager wants us to go as a team and what he wants us to do for next season and where he wants us to challenge for has had a big impact on the decision. I think you saw towards the end of last season as a team what we can do." Branthwaite has made 75 Premier League appearances, including 69 starts, for the club and has played 86 times for the Blues in all competitions. Reader Comments (16) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mike Gaynes 1 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:00:11 Brilliant news. Dennis Stevens 2 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:12:53 Hurrah! Splendid news. Paul Hewitt 3 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:15:43 Excellent. Now let's start getting in new players. Mike Gaynes 4 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:15:56 Talk about a statement signing! Sam Hoare 5 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:25:46 Good news. One of our few players who would not look out of place in the Champions League.Now to find some more! Derek Knox 6 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:28:19 Great news, and one that makes a statement to others, that we are not a selling club for our better players. Now that we have had a few wage thieves move on, and out, as their Con Tricks have expired, we can hopefully recruit some genuine players to complement the existing quality that we have. Steve Shave 7 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:30:23 Amazing news, Keane and Gana next. Then Dibling, Wesley and Barry to sign, what a week that would be! We can dream. Great that things start to be moving in the right direction. Christy Ring 8 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:31:07 That's the best first signing we could have asked for, and to all the doubters who said he'd be sold, this is a game changer. Reading his comments on EFC, he has every confidence in Moyes and the new owners, now for more big signings. Dale Rose 9 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:35:16 Excellent Danny O'Neill 10 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:35:53 I get that people were getting anxious, I've been of the assumption that work is going on in the background and this proves that thought. Getting existing contracts tied up; Coleman, Branthwaite, now for Gana.Barry likely to be coming in, followed by others.It seems to me that those in control are working behind the scenes, and despite our impatience and wanting daily updates, they will announce something when there is something to be announced.Great news to have him on a 5-year contract. I hope that, as our future captain, we get to see him lift a trophy. Joe McMahon 11 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:36:44 There isn't a team in the PL and probably Europe who wouldn't want him. What a classy player. Michael Kenrick 12 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:39:46 It is brilliant news. He is such a confident and cool character, an excellent foundation to build the new team on. Of course, it could just be a ploy to develop maximum leverage on the transfer fee when the next 'big club' inevitably comes sniffing around... enabling TFG to make a massive killing in the transfer market and solve the PSR woes in one fell swoop! Only time will tell… Paul Greenly Jones 13 Posted 02/07/2025 at 12:50:37 Absolutely made up for Jarrad, the club and supporters. Best young centre back for years in my opinion, hopefully a statement of intent which will attract further quality additions. UTFT Neil Lawson 14 Posted 02/07/2025 at 13:01:08 The best signing of the summer ! Martin Berry 15 Posted 02/07/2025 at 13:13:50 Great statement from Jarrad, the fans are going to be over the moon like him.It shows he believes in project Everton and the way forwardI notice that it doesn't even get a mention on Sky's sports page. They must be so sad and disappointed that they cannot report that he is leaving for Man Utd, as they falsely reported a few weeks ago. Dan Parker 16 Posted 02/07/2025 at 13:16:18 Delighted. Picks and Jarrad can form the spine of a decent team if we get signings right the next few windows.