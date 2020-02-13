Everton in the Community Launch Spellow Brick Lane

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020



Everton in the Community is offering you the chance to become a permanent part of The People's Place whilst helping to support those with poor mental health and be recognised in Everton in the Community's ‘Spellow Brick Lane'.

The latest part of fundraising campaign to bring the charity a step closer to its one-million-pound target and help make The People's Place a reality for the people who need it most. Spellow Brick Lane will give fans, charity supporters and members of the public the opportunity to be etched into the legacy of the purpose-built mental health facility by purchasing an engraved brick for the commemorative walkway outside the building.

Priced at just £95 including VAT, the limited-edition light blue bricks can be personalised with a name and/or message of up to 32 characters and are the ideal gift for the Evertonian in your life or a poignant way to remember someone special. All purchases will come with a commemorative giftbox* which will include a personalised certificate and an imitation brick keyring printed with your chosen message. Everton in the Community hoping to break ground on The People's Place in late 2020.

Set within landscaped gardens, Spellow Brick Lane will form an attractive block paved pathway from The People's Hub on Spellow Lane to the front door of The People's Place and will further ensure that the Club leaves a lasting legacy in Liverpool 4.

The People's Place will be a purpose-built mental health facility in the shadows of Goodison Park that will promote positive mental health and wellbeing to the local community and will be a delivery site for the charity's existing mental health programmes and enable signposting to other services. The facility will provide an overarching service to anyone, regardless of age, gender, location or football colours and will promote positive mental health and deliver support relating to suicide awareness and prevention.

The People's Place will form the latest part of the ‘Goodison Campus', which over the last five years has seen Everton in the Community — along with partners — invest more than £10million in the physical regeneration of the area and has changed the face of the area around Goodison Park, transforming derelict sites into thriving destinations such as Everton Free School, The People's Hub and The Blue Base and is helping to transform lives. Buildings have been acquired, renovated and repurposed with stunning physical and social impact, bringing them back into public use and putting pride and value back into the area.

Purchase your limited-edition blue brick today and become a part of Spellow Brick Lane by visiting https://evertonfc.tfaforms.net/394

The charity would like to place its thanks on record to Tobermore for donating the bricks free of charity to Everton in the Community.

Inscriptions may not contain offensive or derogatory messages or any commercial or promotional messages. All messages will be screened by Everton in the Community and anything deemed to be not appropriate will be withdrawn and moneys will be refunded.

*Commemorative giftboxes will be posted approximately eight weeks from purchase date.

