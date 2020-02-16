Seasons2019-20Everton News

Gomes comes through practice game

Lyndon Lloyd Sunday, 16 February, 2020 16comments  |  Jump to last

André Gomes played for an hour in an 11-a-side match at Finch Farm this afternoon as he nears a complete comeback from a broken ankle.

The Portuguese suffered a fracture dislocation of his right ankle in the Premier League game against Tottenham less than four months ago but could be passed fit to be named in the match-day squad to face Arsenal next weekend.

Everton announced that Gomes played the full 60 minutes of a game made up for first-team and Under-23 players at the club's Halewood training facility without any trouble

It represents a remarkably swift recovery from a horrific injury that, at the time, looked like it might have ended his season.  

Reader Comments (16)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Mike Gaynes
1 Posted 16/02/2020 at 18:25:40
That's extraordinary. And brilliant. His healing properties must be remarkable.

Looking forward to seeing The Beard back on the Goodison pitch.

And I can't wait to hear the roar that will greet him.

John Beesley
2 Posted 16/02/2020 at 18:30:25
Well in Andre, we really need you back on the pitch and you might come back a better player, Peter Reid did!
Brent Stephens
3 Posted 16/02/2020 at 18:30:36
Brilliant!
David Chait
4 Posted 16/02/2020 at 18:43:03
Missed him way more than I thought we would... Awesome to have him back
Eugene Kearney
5 Posted 16/02/2020 at 18:55:27
Brilliant news. I'm very happy for him. And us!!!!
Hope he's healed 100%.

It will be great to have him back as first choice. Leave Delph on the bench.

Ray Smith
6 Posted 16/02/2020 at 18:57:07
Great news.

I just hope he’s eased back in, with a structured programme to get him back to full fitness without taking unnecessary risks.

I didn’t expect to see him so soon.

Good luck Andre.

Jamie Crowley
8 Posted 16/02/2020 at 19:56:39
This is great, great news. This man is one player every living human being should root for.

Anyone who's seen the YouTube vids of him taking the kids to the game, read the stories of him spending time in hospital with the kid, et al, would agree.

I would love to see Gomes make a full recovery. Sometimes good things actually do happen to good people. Knock 'em in Andre!

Oh, and since I'm a bit nit-picky, please don't commit fouls in dangerous areas when you come back.

Second oh and, don't rush back. We need you long term. Cameos work for me for the foreseeable future.

Third oh and, you're too nice and decent a guy to do this, but maybe have Tom Davies tackle H-M Son knee high when we play Spurs?

Tony Everan
9 Posted 16/02/2020 at 20:23:46
Amazing recovery, and fantastic news for the club he is back. Maybe it will take a few more weeks until he is fully match fit, but even if we get a full on hour out of him it will be a massive plus. I am delighted for him.

We have missed his influence at CM but he will be in no doubt that he has to perform and perform consistently. There will be healthy competition for that role and maybe more so after the summer window. He will have to be on his A game week in week to cement his place. If he can produce that standard consistently he will be one of the best CMs in the league, one of the players who has the class to help us challenge for the top 4 (or should I say top 5) places.

John Reynolds
10 Posted 16/02/2020 at 20:44:06
Given what that injury looked like at the time, the prospect of having Andé back for the final run-in almost beggars belief. Kudos to the medical staff and to him for the hard work they must have put in to get him to this stage so quickly.

I used to like Son as a player but can’t forgive him for his part what happened. Wouldn’t wish a vengeance tackle on him like Reid on Marwood after his assault on Adrian Heath, but the “not that sort of player “ pr campaign still rankles. 3 points at White Hart Lane and nicking their European place might help.

Mike Corcoran
11 Posted 16/02/2020 at 21:52:12
Bloody hell thats quick. My 14 yr old lad broke his femur during a match about 2 hours before André and he’s still about 4 weeks from a return. Could André be Carlos new Pirlo?
Ari Sigurgeirsson
12 Posted 16/02/2020 at 22:17:54
Well fone Andre and well done Gylfi to play this game also.
Paul Birmingham
13 Posted 16/02/2020 at 22:44:10
Great news, and hopefully, he’ll be in the squad for Arsenal.

It’s a miracle, and hopefully he’ll be eased into action, and will find himself again on the park, and a massive boost to this seasons run in.

Derek Knox
14 Posted 16/02/2020 at 23:01:41
Excellent news, I suspect that the game against Arsenal may be too soon for a full ninety minutes, but possibly coming on from the bench could be a strong possibility.

Welcome back Andre.

Minik Hansen
15 Posted 16/02/2020 at 23:10:39
Mike #11 wishing your lad a full recovery. Andre must have inspired him also, hopefully in a good way.
Eddie Dunn
16 Posted 16/02/2020 at 23:13:56
Super news, so pleased for him, a lovely chap and I hope he has a measured return, minutes off the bench before a full game.
Jay Harris
17 Posted 16/02/2020 at 23:52:56
Really pleased for the lad as he seems to have made a full recovery but I still think he is a luxury player who dwells on the ball too much and makes poor decisions about his tackling.

