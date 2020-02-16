Seasons2019-20Everton News
Gomes comes through practice game
The Portuguese suffered a fracture dislocation of his right ankle in the Premier League game against Tottenham less than four months ago but could be passed fit to be named in the match-day squad to face Arsenal next weekend.
Everton announced that Gomes played the full 60 minutes of a game made up for first-team and Under-23 players at the club's Halewood training facility without any trouble
It represents a remarkably swift recovery from a horrific injury that, at the time, looked like it might have ended his season.
Reader Comments (16)
Hope he's healed 100%.
It will be great to have him back as first choice. Leave Delph on the bench.
I just hope he’s eased back in, with a structured programme to get him back to full fitness without taking unnecessary risks.
I didn’t expect to see him so soon.
Good luck Andre.
Anyone who's seen the YouTube vids of him taking the kids to the game, read the stories of him spending time in hospital with the kid, et al, would agree.
I would love to see Gomes make a full recovery. Sometimes good things actually do happen to good people. Knock 'em in Andre!
Oh, and since I'm a bit nit-picky, please don't commit fouls in dangerous areas when you come back.
Second oh and, don't rush back. We need you long term. Cameos work for me for the foreseeable future.
Third oh and, you're too nice and decent a guy to do this, but maybe have Tom Davies tackle H-M Son knee high when we play Spurs?
We have missed his influence at CM but he will be in no doubt that he has to perform and perform consistently. There will be healthy competition for that role and maybe more so after the summer window. He will have to be on his A game week in week to cement his place. If he can produce that standard consistently he will be one of the best CMs in the league, one of the players who has the class to help us challenge for the top 4 (or should I say top 5) places.
I used to like Son as a player but can’t forgive him for his part what happened. Wouldn’t wish a vengeance tackle on him like Reid on Marwood after his assault on Adrian Heath, but the “not that sort of player “ pr campaign still rankles. 3 points at White Hart Lane and nicking their European place might help.
It’s a miracle, and hopefully he’ll be eased into action, and will find himself again on the park, and a massive boost to this seasons run in.
Welcome back Andre.
Looking forward to seeing The Beard back on the Goodison pitch.
And I can't wait to hear the roar that will greet him.