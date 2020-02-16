Gomes comes through practice game

The Portuguese suffered a fracture dislocation of his right ankle in the Premier League game against Tottenham less than four months ago but could be passed fit to be named in the match-day squad to face Arsenal next weekend.

Everton announced that Gomes played the full 60 minutes of a game made up for first-team and Under-23 players at the club's Halewood training facility without any trouble

It represents a remarkably swift recovery from a horrific injury that, at the time, looked like it might have ended his season.

