SportPesa sponsorship will end this summer

Lyndon Lloyd Sunday, 16 February, 2020 18comments  |  Jump to last

Everton will end its sponsorship partnership with SportPesa at the end of the 2019-20 season, the club have announced.

The Kenya-based gambling brand has been the Blues' main shirt sponsor and official partner since 2017 after striking a five-year deal but both parties have agreed to the termination of the contract early as part of what a statement on evertonfc.com describes as "a comprehensive review by the club of its commercial strategy in line with its vision and future growth plans".

A spokesman for Everton said: "This has been a difficult decision but one that allows us to best deliver on our commercial plan and to grasp the new opportunities now open to us."

The news comes a fortnight after the Football Association of Ireland elected to cancel its own sponsorship agreement with SportPesa and a few months after the Kenyan authorities suspended the firm's trading license due to unpaid taxes.

That license was due to be renewed after SportPesa were cleared by Kenya Revenue Authority to resume operations but it has been held up due to new security clearance requirements.  

Reader Comments (18)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Seb Niemand
1 Posted 16/02/2020 at 20:27:18
Good. Call it puritanical of me, but I don't like sports team promoting sports betting, it's a bad fit of values for me.

I know its very difficult to find a lillywhite to sponsor a club, everyone has a little dirt on their hands, but short of a payday lender, I cant think of anything less palatable than a betting company to represent my team and its values. Just a perception and purely my own opinion.

John G Davies
2 Posted 16/02/2020 at 20:27:23
Welcome to the club, Mr U
Stephen Beattie
3 Posted 16/02/2020 at 20:30:58
Mega(fon)
Vijay Nair
4 Posted 16/02/2020 at 20:33:12
Good call. Gambling is a scourge we shouldn't be benefitting from.

Wonder if this means more investment from USM/MegaFon and Usmanov?

Rob Marsh
5 Posted 16/02/2020 at 20:33:47
It's for the best!

We are hooked to an Arthur Daley type company that operates in a dark branch of commerce that many would say steals money off those with an unfortunate addiction.

Surely we can do better?

Rob Marsh
6 Posted 16/02/2020 at 20:37:54
Seb # 1

In an ideal world I'd like to add zero hour companies to that list of less than lillywhites.

John P McFarlane
8 Posted 16/02/2020 at 20:52:57
International bankers and insurance firms are fine though? It's not like they rip ordinary Joes off is it? I do get the point that people get addicted to gambling and therefore they aren't fully in control of their actions because it's a disease. However, removing the names from shirts won't remove the problem, it might reduce the numbers attracted to gambling but by how many?

How many commercials are currently shown on TV trying to attract new players to partake in Bingo and other games of chance via their phones etc??

Unfortunately when times are hard, people are more attracted to what appears to be 'easy' money, educating people on the actual odds of winning or losing is the only real way to stop them making bookies rich.

Anyway let's hope Everton find a socially acceptable sponsor with deep pockets.

Andy McNabb
9 Posted 16/02/2020 at 20:53:18
Good news. Sport advertising was forced to recognise the scourge of tobacco and maybe the same will apply to all betting companies who make their money from other people's misery.
Jeff Armstrong
10 Posted 16/02/2020 at 21:04:01
I don’t believe it’s a moral decision by the club, time will tell but if it’s Megafon or another Usmanov business,then it will be purely commercial decision, we’ll be most likely financially better off by buying out of the Sportspesa deal and entering a new deal with one of Usmanov’s companies...which probably have their own moral implications.
Rob Marsh
11 Posted 16/02/2020 at 21:16:52
Jeff # 10

A sage point, we're all thinking moralistically (simple folk that we are!) and there was the bottom line in plain view.

Thomas Lennon
12 Posted 16/02/2020 at 21:20:48
USM Everton. Bring it on. Carlo was promised funds.
John Pickles
13 Posted 16/02/2020 at 21:23:29
May as well sell the trophy cabinet, the SportPesa Cup is the only silverware we ever win.
Chris Mason
14 Posted 16/02/2020 at 22:16:11
Glad to read this, although we should never have signed up with them in the first place. It doesn’t fit our image as the socially-aware football club.

And I hear Megafon are really keen on giving us £100m a year to be first in the queue for the next shirt sponsorship.

Joe O'Brien
15 Posted 16/02/2020 at 22:16:31
Great news. Never liked having a gambling company for our main sponsor. It would be great if that awful angry birds logo went from our sleeve also.
Ryan Holroyd
17 Posted 16/02/2020 at 22:44:29
NEC is the new shirt sponsor according to Twitter

TCL (no me neither) are the new sleeve sponsors

Hummel the new kit provider

Kim Vivian
18 Posted 16/02/2020 at 23:04:53
For some reason (not that strange really), in my mind I always visually connect Sport Pesa with Oumar Niasse - the two are conjoined in my brain like sausage and mash.

Kind of liked Oumar for the laughs he gave us but won't be sorry to see the back of either of them in the summer. Expect to see Megafon on next years jersey, and at least the kids will be able to have a "first team" shirt.

Lee Jamieson
19 Posted 17/02/2020 at 00:23:46
Without doubt we are going to be sponsored by an Usmanov company. I am starting to see the strategy here. We get Usmanov money without breaking any fair play rules as he isn't our owner. Clever,very clever
Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
20 Posted 17/02/2020 at 00:23:59
Go back to Hafnia. We won games when they were the sponsors.

Glad to see them go. Also means we can go lucrative in the pre-season games rather than to Africa. To be fair, Africa is a long term strategy as it will 30-40 years before their buying power starts to match the existing developing regions of today - and that is also an, if ever. Don't think we can wait that long and I know the people of the African nations can't either but too many guns, bribes and tribes to make it quicker.

Means Mr U cannot come to the club as that will probably mean the same issues as City with the owner suddenly pumping in millions in the form of "sponsorship deals" from his own company. Nothing to stop Mr U pumping in millions in sponsorship until we are FFP compliant and then buying in. I suspect Mr M will not tell him no at that point.

