SportPesa sponsorship will end this summer
Everton will end its sponsorship partnership with SportPesa at the end of the 2019-20 season, the club have announced.
The Kenya-based gambling brand has been the Blues' main shirt sponsor and official partner since 2017 after striking a five-year deal but both parties have agreed to the termination of the contract early as part of what a statement on evertonfc.com describes as "a comprehensive review by the club of its commercial strategy in line with its vision and future growth plans".
A spokesman for Everton said: "This has been a difficult decision but one that allows us to best deliver on our commercial plan and to grasp the new opportunities now open to us."
The news comes a fortnight after the Football Association of Ireland elected to cancel its own sponsorship agreement with SportPesa and a few months after the Kenyan authorities suspended the firm's trading license due to unpaid taxes.
That license was due to be renewed after SportPesa were cleared by Kenya Revenue Authority to resume operations but it has been held up due to new security clearance requirements.
Wonder if this means more investment from USM/MegaFon and Usmanov?
We are hooked to an Arthur Daley type company that operates in a dark branch of commerce that many would say steals money off those with an unfortunate addiction.
Surely we can do better?
In an ideal world I'd like to add zero hour companies to that list of less than lillywhites.
How many commercials are currently shown on TV trying to attract new players to partake in Bingo and other games of chance via their phones etc??
Unfortunately when times are hard, people are more attracted to what appears to be 'easy' money, educating people on the actual odds of winning or losing is the only real way to stop them making bookies rich.
Anyway let's hope Everton find a socially acceptable sponsor with deep pockets.
A sage point, we're all thinking moralistically (simple folk that we are!) and there was the bottom line in plain view.
And I hear Megafon are really keen on giving us £100m a year to be first in the queue for the next shirt sponsorship.
TCL (no me neither) are the new sleeve sponsors
Hummel the new kit provider
Kind of liked Oumar for the laughs he gave us but won't be sorry to see the back of either of them in the summer. Expect to see Megafon on next years jersey, and at least the kids will be able to have a "first team" shirt.
Glad to see them go. Also means we can go lucrative in the pre-season games rather than to Africa. To be fair, Africa is a long term strategy as it will 30-40 years before their buying power starts to match the existing developing regions of today - and that is also an, if ever. Don't think we can wait that long and I know the people of the African nations can't either but too many guns, bribes and tribes to make it quicker.
Means Mr U cannot come to the club as that will probably mean the same issues as City with the owner suddenly pumping in millions in the form of "sponsorship deals" from his own company. Nothing to stop Mr U pumping in millions in sponsorship until we are FFP compliant and then buying in. I suspect Mr M will not tell him no at that point.
I know its very difficult to find a lillywhite to sponsor a club, everyone has a little dirt on their hands, but short of a payday lender, I cant think of anything less palatable than a betting company to represent my team and its values. Just a perception and purely my own opinion.