SportPesa sponsorship will end this summer

Sunday, 16 February, 2020







Everton will end its sponsorship partnership with SportPesa at the end of the 2019-20 season, the club have announced.

The Kenya-based gambling brand has been the Blues' main shirt sponsor and official partner since 2017 after striking a five-year deal but both parties have agreed to the termination of the contract early as part of what a statement on evertonfc.com describes as "a comprehensive review by the club of its commercial strategy in line with its vision and future growth plans".

A spokesman for Everton said: "This has been a difficult decision but one that allows us to best deliver on our commercial plan and to grasp the new opportunities now open to us."

The news comes a fortnight after the Football Association of Ireland elected to cancel its own sponsorship agreement with SportPesa and a few months after the Kenyan authorities suspended the firm's trading license due to unpaid taxes.

That license was due to be renewed after SportPesa were cleared by Kenya Revenue Authority to resume operations but it has been held up due to new security clearance requirements.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads