Everton select Laing O’Rourke to deliver new stadium

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020







Everton have appointed Laing O'Rourke as ‘preferred contractor' for the proposed stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

According to a club press release, a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) for a design and build contract is due to be signed after a competitive procurement process. Both parties will now work in partnership to develop a detailed and robust design and delivery programme.

Laing O'Rourke boast Heathrow's Terminal 5 and developments for the 2012 Olympics in London, including the athletics stadium that has since been repurposed as West Ham United's home ground, among their projects and the partnership with the Blues "will fully utilise digital engineering expertise and industry-leading knowledge of modern methods of construction to bring Everton's stadium vision to life.”

Everton revealed the final stadium designs in December and submitted a detailed planning application to Liverpool City Council whose final determination is expected by the summer of this year.

Work on the new ground is expected to start later this in 2020, subject to planning consent, and is expected to take three years. A final construction timeline will be shared during the PCSA period.

Everton Chief Executive Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: “Appointing Laing O'Rourke is another important step towards delivering a new world-class waterfront stadium for Everton.

“We are partnering with an organisation who bring a wealth of experience and a track-record of quality, sustainability and global delivery, including major investment projects right here in Liverpool.

“There is still a lot of work to do on this project. Working alongside colleagues at Laing O'Rourke we will develop our construction programme, while at the same time continuing to engage with our supporters on a number of matters as we await our planning application to be determined by Liverpool City Council.”

Laing O'Rourke Director, Paul McNerney said: “We are delighted that Everton has chosen our team to work alongside the Club and local community to deliver The People's Project. We recognise the transformative impact the project will bring to the Club, to the city and to the many people who will be part of this exciting journey.

“Laing O'Rourke has a long track record of delivering sport stadia, utilising our unique engineering and manufacturing capabilities, all of which will now underpin this scheme.

“Our local team, supply chain and consultant partners have worked with us across many major schemes in Liverpool including Liverpool ONE, Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Clatterbridge Cancer Centre. The People's Project will allow us to advance our commitment to training, skills and careers in the area — and to support Everton in the Community in their wonderful life-changing and life-saving work.”

