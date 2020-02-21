Walcott a doubt to face former club Arsenal

Theo Walcott looks likely to miss out on a return to his former stomping ground at The Emirates Stadium because of the knee injury he sustained against Crystal Palace a fortnight ago.

The winger had to be withdrawn after just 24 minutes of the 3-1 victory at Goodison Park, shortly after serving up the opening goal for Bernard, and while he has just resumed training, he is doubtful for Sunday's game against Arsenal.

Bernard has shaken off a minor complaint, however, and is fit to play while a decision on whether André Gomes starts his first game in almost four months will be made before the match.

The Portuguese played an hour-long practice match at Finch Farm over the winter break and has been passed fit to play but this weekend's fixture in the Capital will be his first taste of action since he suffered an awful ankle fracture dislocation in early November.

“André is available to play,” manager Carlo Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference. “He trained well, properly, with confidence and without problems. My opinion is that he is ready to play.

“Before the game we are going to talk together and we are going to decide if he can start the game or if he goes on the bench.

“Bernard is okay. Theo had a problem 0- he started to train individually today. We will see tomorrow but I am not sure if he will play against Arsenal.”

The game sees two teams chasing European qualification go head-to-head just a few weeks after they played out a goalless draw at Goodison Park with their respective new bosses watching on from the stands.

Mikel Arteta appears to be slowly turning things around at Arsenal and they come into the game on the back of successive wins over Newcastle in the Premier League and Olympiakos in the Europa League. With just two points separating the clubs and Everton sitting within touching distance of the top five, Ancelotti was asked for his thoughts on the importance of the game.

“Of course, we have to be focused on Arsenal but if we want to think about Europe, there are very important games after Arsenal,” he said. “We have to play against United, Chelsea and Liverpool so after these four games, we can see what's going on for Europe.

“We need to have confidence to our best, to try to win. I know that Arsenal have improved a lot, they have more confidence and they are playing better. It will be difficult but the spirit of [our] team is good and we have confidence.”

