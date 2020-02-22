Speedo Mick gets hero's welcome at Land's End

“Speedo Mick”, the Everton fan who has gained national fame for the admirable charity effort he has undertaken over the past few weeks, has completed his 1,000-mile walk from John o' Groats to Land's End… in his “shreddies”!

Mick Cullen, who has been a regular sight at Everton games for years raising money dressed only in a pair of blue swimming trunks, socks and shoes, braved some of Britain's foulest weather, including storms Ciara and Dennis, and a blown calf muscle to journey the length of the country to raise money for disadvantaged people.

By the time he reached England's south-western most point, escorted by a marching band playing Z-Cars and welcomed by a cheering crowd, as Mick had raised over £300,000.

"Doing it in the winter, obviously in a pair of knickers, is very challenging,” he said on BBC Breakfast, admitting that he had plenty of doubts that he would be able to complete the walk and that at times he was just running on adrenaline.

Mick has raised £30,000 swimming the English Channel and another £50,000 walking from Goodison Park to Wembley in the past, all driven from the desire to do something positive and worthwhile after pulling himself out of his own doldrums.

"For a long time, I was in need of that very same help and support that I am now offering to others,:” he explained.

"I have been the homeless person you see in the shop doorway, the addict, the alcoholic, the hopeless case that had made so many bad decisions that there was surely no way back."

Speedo Mick's long walk may be over but you can still donate to support his efforts here.

