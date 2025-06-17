Season › 2024-25 › News David Moyes approves Kyle Walker as “ideal target” for Everton Anjishnu Roy 17/06/2025 15comments | Jump to last Everton have made contact with Kyle Walker to sign him from Manchester City, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. Walker spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan in Serie A. The news was also advanced by The Guardian, The Sun, and The Telegraph. Walker “has emerged as one of four right-back options being considered” by the club. The Toffees have been in contact with Man City in recent hours to explore a possible move for the 35-year-old, who also has interest from Turkiye. “After Fenerbahçe, Everton also make contact to sign Kyle Walker from Manchester City. He’s on the shortlist as new right back,” Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter). David Moyes is reportedly keen on signing the player and believes that his experience as well as his trophy-winning pedigree will be valuable assets for the club’s dressing room. Walker will also prioritise a move to Everton instead of going abroad following his experience in Milan. “Walker has a year left on his City contract so would cost a nominal, or potentially no, fee. Kenny Tete, the 29‑year‑old Dutchman who leaves Fulham when his contract expires this month, is another option for Everton. Two more free agents, Vladimir Coufal and Kyle Walker-Peters, are also under consideration,” said the Guardian report. Walker has won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups with Manchester City. He also won the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season and has made 96 appearances for the England national team. Reader Comments (15) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Neil Lawson 1 Posted 17/06/2025 at 09:20:59 What are we ? A retirement home for has been full backs ?No, no and no. Dermot O'Brien 2 Posted 17/06/2025 at 09:21:10 Great. But this type of "story" belongs in the Rumour Mill. Les Callan 3 Posted 17/06/2025 at 09:23:49 No thanks. Great player in his day, but way past his best. Martin Mason 4 Posted 17/06/2025 at 09:31:54 Please Everton, you have been doing very well, don't do this. James Hughes 5 Posted 17/06/2025 at 09:35:46 I think this was recommended by the medical team as they have a couple of beds free and worried about redundancy John Graham 6 Posted 17/06/2025 at 09:47:16 Sadly this is probably true. Once a very good defender who has relied on his speed throughout his career when getting caught out of position, but was very rarely beaten. Not the smartest tool in the box and seems to have gone downhill rapidly. He can play in a few different positions, but Moyes will need to work some magic to get the best out of him. Mihir Ambardekar 7 Posted 17/06/2025 at 09:51:10 Im surprised we are going for this age profile. Why can t we sign a promising Right back with sensible price. There are many options out there having right age profile and experience who can do a good job for us. Why Walker? Tommy Carter 8 Posted 17/06/2025 at 09:52:47 What an uninspiring list of potential right back signings. Is this the best they can come up with between the manager and what is now a significant recruitment structure?Walker had a very poor Euros 12 months ago, signalling his time at the very top level was coming to an end. Man City obviously concur with this and hence why he was and is no longer in their plans. We should be signing a right back that the likes of Man City will want to come and buy from us in 18 months time. Andrew Merrick 9 Posted 17/06/2025 at 09:52:55 KWP please, he will be right up for prem footy, would be a really useful RB and squad player.If Seamus is staying, which is great for the dressing room and training ground, do we need to sign an ageing failing player like Kyle, lets hope not. Ajay Gopal 10 Posted 17/06/2025 at 09:56:07 The key word being 'free'. It is sad that Everton are linked with 4 full backs, all of them are free agents. A stark reminder that EFC are are still not out of the woods as far as PSR rules are concerned. The Everton right back position is fast becoming a pensioners' paradise. This signing would be underwhelming to say the least, but kind of consistent with Moyes' belief of having a senior, proven winner to rally the troops. Phil Neville in his 1st reign at the club, now Kyle Walker. Mark Murphy 11 Posted 17/06/2025 at 09:58:17 If he’s on a free and adds to squad numbers I’m fine with this.So long as he’s squad and not first eleven. Don’t forget we need around 7 minimum to fill out the squad. A free right back cover won’t do any harm.Ashley young did ok in the end. Brian Williams 12 Posted 17/06/2025 at 10:12:21 What an uninspiring list of potential right back signings.This "list" is one put together by media clickbait sites and journo's merely guessing.Why do people fall for this at EVERY window and get worked up about it at EVERY window. Jamie Clancy 13 Posted 17/06/2025 at 10:14:42 I think he'd be a good signing on a bosman. I totally get the thinking that people aren't on board with this - past his best, big wages etc. But we need about 10 new players - you can't spend money on everyone. And he's a winner, a leader, can play multiple positions. Players are playing for longer now. Look at Gana, 36 and as good as he's ever been. Walker is clearly past his best but he could still do a job for a season or two. No brainer for me. Not every signing has to be a young prospect with sell on value on a 5 or 6 year contract. You also buy players for the short term. That's how you build a squad. Mike Price 14 Posted 17/06/2025 at 10:25:48 This isn’t click bait. I mentioned on another thread last week that Walker wanted Everton. I had it from a 100% source, now if the deal can actually get made is another matter. Paul Hughes 15 Posted 17/06/2025 at 10:27:47 Why not? Signing Paul Power, Gareth Barry raised eyebrows but turned into inspired signings and even Ashley Young (an ultimate professional) plugged a gap. We're asking Moyes to resign Seamus and Gana Gueye on short term contracts to plug gaps so giving Kyle Walker a one year deal is no great shakes really. In a years time we can re-assess where we are. 