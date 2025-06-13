13/06/2025





Everton are preparing to intensify their approach for Villarreal striker Thierno Barry, reports Paul Joyce of The Times.

The 22-year-old French forward has emerged as the leading target for the club after failing to sign Liam Delap, who opted for Chelsea. Barry has a release clause of €40M (£34M) and he has scored 11 goals in 35 matches in La Liga this season.

“It is likely that Everton would try to negotiate that figure down given the amount of deals they must look to do before moving into their new 52,888-capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium on the banks of the River Mersey next season,” the report said.

Barry is currently with the French national team at the European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia.

Acquiring a striker has become a priority for the club as Armando Broja has returned to his parent club Chelsea and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to leave as a free agent. Beto, who scored 12 goals in 35 appearances this season, has largely blown hot and cold.

Michael Keane set to leave Everton

Along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Michael Keane is almost certain to leave the club once his contract runs out this month. Besides Broja, Jack Harrison, Orel Mangala, and Jesper Lindstrom have also returned to their parent clubs.

“Everton have offered Idrissa Gueye a new deal, but the Senegal midfielder wants two years rather than the one on the table. The club captain Seamus Coleman, 36, has also been offered a playing contract,” the report added.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Asmir Begovic, João Virginia, Neal Maupay and Mason Holgate will also leave the club as free agents this month. The Blues have, however, opted to make Carlos “Charly” Alcaraz’s loan signing permanent for £12.6M. He has signed a 2-year deal with the option for an additional year.

