18/06/2025





Justine Vanhaevermaet and Heather Payne will leave Everton Women once their contracts expire at the end of June, the club confirmed in an official announcement.

Vanhaevermaet, signed on a two-year deal in 2023, was key to the club last season and played all but one of the side’s Women’s Super League games. Payne also joined that year and made 17 appearances in the WSL last season.

“Justine was brought in as an experienced player with leadership qualities who can play in both defence and midfield. Her versatility has been invaluable to us, with her caring nature making her a popular figure in the changing room,” said head coach Brian Sorensen.

“Heather has worked tirelessly and her improvement as a player, and a person, is clear to see. Her attitude and desire to win games has helped us massively throughout my time as head coach.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to thank both players for their service and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

Vanhaevermaet was deployed at the heart of defence and in midfield. She scored a goal in the Blues’ 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, scored her first goal for Everton in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

The summer transfer window for all the clubs in the Women’s Super League will begin on June 18 and close on September 4. The Toffees had signed six players in the winter transfer window as new owners The Friedkin Group brought in Kelly Gago, Hayley Ladd and Maren Mjelde while Emma Watson, Louna Ribadeira and Martina Fernandez were signed on loan.

The new season of the Women’s Super League in 2025/26 will begin on the weekend of September 6. The Blues will play all their matches at the historic Goodison Park following the men’s team’s move to Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

